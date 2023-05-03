Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Joshua C. Allison, fine, speeding in a school zone, $160; Amanda J. McGonagle, fine, leaving the scene of a crash, $400; Jessie Marie Stanger, failure to signal, $50; Pake R. Taylor, no valid registration/expired registration, $100.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jessie Marie Stanger, fine, open container by operator of vehicle, $500.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Gordon E. Lindley, Evanston, speeding, $122; Cynthia L. Anzurez, Powell, speeding too fast for conditions, $110; Ashley J. Farmer, Powell, speeding, $120; Farmer, no valid registration/expired registration, $110.
