CIVIL ACTIONS
Joe Campbell, Barbara Campbell v. Chris Davidson, Tri-County Telephone Association Inc.; The court has granted the plaintiff’s motion join plaintiff William Loveland as a third class representative to the case. Barbara Campbell is accusing Neil Schlenker of making a fraudulent purchase of TCT from the Campbell’s and breaching fiduciary duties when he purchased the company in 2014.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Lauren Davis; Davis has submitted a motion to dismiss charges against her for driving under the influence of controlled substances- 4th offense in 10 years. Brigita Krisjansons and Travis Smith will be representing Davis as private attorneys. A May 5 pretrial conference and June 13 jury trial have been set for the case. Davis is also charged with aggravated assault and battery, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. She is also facing misdemeanors for driving under the influence of controlled substances – 3rd offense in 10 years, failure to perform duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property, charges carrying up to 7.5 years in prison and $13,200 in fines. Davis is accused of driving under the influence of controlled substances on two separate occasions in the same week and knocking over a light pole while driving in a separate event.
State v. Spencer Burns; Bethia Kalenak will represent Burns as his public defender in replace for Branden Vilos. He has requested a change of venue to Uinta County where he is a patient at the State Hospital. He is charged with aggravated assault and battery, property destruction more than $1,000, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for possessing a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, charges carrying up to 2 years in prison and $2,500 in fines. Burns is accused of speeding on Yellowstone Avenue in December and striking another vehicle, causing significant damages and injuries to the passengers. Marijuana was found in Burns’ vehicle and he admitted to smoking it before the incident.
State v. Andrew Kalenak; A 3 p.m. Monday arraignment hearing has been scheduled for Kalenak. Telephone and video testimony will be allowed during the hearing. Kalenak is charged with felony theft of more than $1,000, a crime carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is accused of stealing more than $5,500 in missing funds over a six week period from the Eagles Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.