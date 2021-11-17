Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Noah Bush, 31, possession of controlled substances, Nov. 9
Bernabe Mena, 34, criminal conspiracy x3, theft of property valued $1,000 or more, aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon 4x, robbery to inflict bodily injury, felony eluding of police, property destruction of $1,000 or more 2x, possession of controlled substances, under the influence of controlled substances, failure to comply with probation conditions, Nov. 9
Breanna Armstrong, 30, warrant, Nov. 15
Disturbance
Neighbor’s dogs have been barking and keeping the Sunburst Drive in Cody caller up. Deputies were unable to assist at 2:50 a.m. Nov. 12.
Traffic
Black horse and brown horse in the road on Lane 13 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 6:20 a.m. Nov. 7.
Large pieces of metal in the road on US 14A in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 11:20 a.m. Nov. 7.
Road hazard on US 14A in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 3:40 p.m. Nov. 7.
Motor vehicle crash on US 14A in Cody, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 7.
Jonathon Road in Powell resident said lights on in their truck and heard the door open and close twice. Deputies were unable to locate a suspect at 2:10 a.m. Nov. 8.
Light colored cow in the middle of County Road 3EX in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate it at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8.
Black and tan cow on County Road 3EX in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate it at 7:10 a.m. Nov. 9.
Debris on the road on Yellowstone Avenue, 8:20 p.m. Nov. 9.
A white SUV and grey SUV crashed near the intersection of County Road 6WX and County Road 6WXS in Cody. There were no injuries or blockage at 12:40 p.m. Nov. 10.
Someone has a road grader and is tearing up the caller’s driveway on Ptarmigan Drive in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 8:35 a.m. Nov. 11.
Two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lane 9 and Road 8 in Powell, 6:05 p.m. Nov. 12.
Other
Harassment reported on Del Rio Road in Powell and a deputy was requested. Deputies provided assistance at 11:10 a.m. Nov. 8.
Neighbor is putting stuff on the caller’s side of the fence on Sunburst Drive in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 3:25 p.m. Nov. 8.
Property damage reported on River View Drive in Cody, 8 p.m. Nov. 8.
Roan horse in the road at the intersection of Lane 11 and Ryan Road in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 10:55 a.m. Nov. 9.
Drug related investigation initiated on Sheridan Avenue in Cody, 2:45 p.m. Nov. 9.
County Road 6DU resident in Cody thinks they hear the noise of someone breaking in. Deputies provided assistance at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 9.
Possible fraud of a checking account reported on US 14-16-20 East in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 10.
A 14th Street in Cody resident has questions about the eviction process. Deputies provided assistance at 11:05 a.m. Nov. 10.
Black Newfoundland dog without a collar missing from US 14A in Powell, 4:55 p.m. Nov. 10.
Belongings taken from truck parked along the highway on WYO 294 in Powell, 6:10 p.m. Nov. 10.
County Road 8VE in Clark resident would like to speak to a deputy about a scam, 12:10 p.m. Nov. 11.
A 7-month old red heeler dog was lost in the Lane 11 in Powell area 15 minutes ago. Reported at 3:50 p.m. Nov. 11.
Marquette Drive in Cody caller said a person in their residence has been getting violent, 9:20 p.m. Nov. 11.
Meeteetse resident made a request for a deputy to swing by every now and again, 7:05 p.m. Nov. 12.
McCullough Drive in Cody resident would like to speak to a deputy regarding someone hacking into a cell phone. Deputies provided assistance at 7:40 p.m. Nov. 12.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Melisa DeLaCruz, 36, warrant, Nov. 9
Breanna Armstrong, 30, warrant for probation revocation, Nov, 10
Leonard Goodman, 42, domestic battery, child abuse, attempt to commit a crime, Nov. 13
Robert Bentz, 67, driving under the influence of alcohol, Nov. 14
Korah Butler, 19, warrant, Nov. 15
Disturbance
Dog barking on 21st Street for the past 2-3 hours. Officers provided assistance at 9:05 p.m. Nov 12.
Possible big house party occurring on Baker Drive with approximately six cars outside, but an unknown amount of people inside. Officers provided assistance at 10 p.m. Nov. 12.
Man banging on his walls and pouring items in front of the caller’s door on Mountain View Drive. He is also banging on doors saying he wants alcohol. Officers were unable to locate him at 4:30 a.m. Nov. 14.
Neighbors dogs have been barking for the past two hours on Outlook Court, starting around 4 a.m. Officers provided assistance at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 15.
Traffic
Someone hit a light pole in a Big Horn Avenue parking lot. Police issued a citation at 8:40 a.m. Nov. 9.
Motor vehicle crash at a storage unit on Yellowstone Avenue. The caller found a vehicle damaged with a note on it. Officers provided assistance at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 10.
REDDI report filed on possibly intoxicated individual on Big Horn Avenue. Officers were unable to locate at 12 p.m. Nov. 10.
Vehicle with expired registration abandoned near the intersection of 26th Street and Beartooth Drive, 1:15 p.m. Nov. 10.
Parking problem reported on a vehicle on Heart Mountain Street, 2:20 a.m. Nov. 11.
A brown Chevrolet S-10 and deer crashed on Big Horn Avenue near the coffee hut. There was no blockage as of 9:45 a.m. Nov. 12.
Large scaffolding blew over the road onto the Fremont Motors property with some debris left on the northbound side of Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 14.
Caller’s vehicle was struck on Rumsey Avenue while parked on Nov. 12. There are no suspects and no note was left, 3 p.m. Nov. 14.
Stop sign has blown over on the intersection of Stampede Avenue and 16th Street. Officers provided assistance at 10:50 p.m. Nov. 14.
Funeral escort requested from Sheridan Avenue to old Riverside Cemetery at 11:45 a.m. Nov. 15. Officers provided assistance.
Motor vehicle crash at the intersection of 17th Street and Stampede Avenue with no injuries or blockage. The caller is standing by in the Maverik gas station parking lot. Police issued a citation at 11:50 a.m. Nov. 15.
White Chevy all over the road with its flashers on while traveling Big Horn Avenue. Officers were unable to locate it at 1:15 p.m. Nov. 15.
Blue and grey Chevy tailgating, speeding, weaving in and out of traffic from Walmart to the Boot Barn on Stampede Avenue, 6:50 p.m. Nov. 15.
Other
Black and white border collie dog running loose on Riverside Avenue. Officers were unable to locate it at 7:45 a.m. Nov. 9.
A black and white border collie dog was found on Riverside Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:50 a.m. Nov. 9.
Caller’s vehicle was discovered keyed on 29th Street. They are unsure when and where it happened. Officers provided assistance at 2:55 p.m. Nov. 9.
Marlisa Lane caller is being harassed by his ex and would like to speak to an officer regarding his options. Officers provided assistance at 9:50 a.m. Nov. 10.
Central Avenue resident is being harassed and would like to speak to an officer. Officers were unable to assist at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10.
Pioneer Avenue resident wants to talk to an officer about possible fraud that occurred in 2013. Officers provided assistance at 3:15 p.m. Nov. 10.
Possible animal abuse reported on West Yellowstone Avenue, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10.
Money stolen on Pioneer Avenue, 6:50 p.m. Nov. 10.
Female intoxicated and possibly hurt on 26th Street. Officers provided assistance at 11:10 p.m. Nov. 10.
Cougar Avenue woman wants to talk to an officer about an incident that occurred yesterday with her neighbor. Officers were unable to assist at 3:15 p.m. Nov. 11.
Corgi puppy lost about 45 minutes ago on Meadow Lane Avenue. Reported at 4:45 p.m. Nov. 11.
Building burglarized on Mountain View Drive with the front door forced open. The caller is the realtor for the property but not the owner. Officers provided assistance at 2:05 p.m. Nov. 11.
Stray animal reported near the intersection of Tri Power Court and 12th Street. Officers provided assistance at 4:45 p.m. Nov. 13.
Platinum Avenue woman said the neighbor’s children have egged her house and vehicles. She said the children are still in their house but are not coming to do the door. Officers provided assistance at 9:20 p.m. Nov. 13.
Grey and white male chihuahua dog with a Christmas collar and no tags missing for the last hour from Draw Street. Officers were unable to locate the dog at 2:55 p.m. Nov. 14.
Criminal mischief and property damage caused to a bank on Eighth Street. Officers were unable to assist at 8:40 a.m. Nov. 15.
White poodle dog running at large in the Big Horn Avenue area. Officers were unable to locate it at 10:50 a.m. Nov. 15.
Three dogs chased a caller this morning on Sheridan Avenue with no injuries caused, 11:25 a.m. Nov. 15.
Grey dog in a 26th Street backyard. Officers were unable to locate it at 11:55 a.m. Nov. 15.
Person appears to be sleeping between two dumpsters on Yellowstone Avenue, 10:45 p.m. Nov. 15.
