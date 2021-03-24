Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
March 16, 1:25 p.m., 707 Sheridan ave. Alarm, 1 units and 25 personnel responded. Time in service: 35 minutes.
March 21, 3:46 p.m., 321 Yellowstone Ave. Broken sprinkler head at Walmart, 4 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 34 minutes.
March 22, 921 Rumsey Ave., 10:08 a.m. Smell of gas, investigated, 2 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 22 minutes.
