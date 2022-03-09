Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Susan Curci, speeding, $103; Ronald Daniels, speeding, $137; Jacob Martinez, no valid or expired registration, $110; Lindsay Ruble, no valid or expired registration, $100, $10; Weston James Roemmich, speeding in school zone, $165; Taggart Blair, speeding, $118; Cole Crawford, speeding in school zone, $185; Devon Brown, no liability insurance, $400, $10; Brown, no valid or expired registration, $100; Tristan Miner, speeding, $109; Jacob Caudle, no valid or expired registration, $100.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Don Stiess, public intoxication, failure to pay bench warrant.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Joseph Bennett, Wyola, Mont., failure to use signal during lane change, $40; Frederick Johannsen Jr., Powell, speeding in school zone, $100; Marcus Shaw, Powell, speeding, $100; Kelly Fore, Powell, speeding in school zone, $185; Cecilia Spiering, no liability insurance, $400, $10.
