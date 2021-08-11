Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Lukas Wagner, $103; Jennifer Phillips, $140; Tristan Miner, $280; Madalyn Montgomery, $103; Samuel Belfiore, $150; Alyssa Lewis, $170; Cameron Dominick, $130; Levi Howes, $105; Megan Cotter, $103; Kendall McNeal, $97; Tair Masharipov, $140.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Mark Anderson, invalid driver’s license, $140; Ronald Milbach, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 60 days, 56 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,320; Trevor Welch, no seat belt, $25; Sheldon Carpenter, no auto insurance, $560; Christopher Huber, no turn signals, $100; Earl Claudson, improper load on vehicle, $100; Bridger Hult, illegal turn, $90; Stetson Nielsen, expired temporary permit, $140; Hayes Randol, no seat belt, $25; Levi Howes, no seat belt, $25; Anna Adams, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, interference with a peace officer, careless driving, jail 30 days, 23 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,670; Alyssa Myrick, failure to stop at a stop sign, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Joel Clark, Salem, Ore., $115; Stephan Spilkowitz, Yonkers, N.Y., $175; Melinda Griffith, New Plymouth, Idaho, $105; Kali Redmond, Holly, Mich., $130; Justin Thomas, La Plata, Md., $135; Petar Arizanov, Long Island City, N.Y., $165; Allison Burley, New Port Richey, Fla., $180; Alberto Delatorre, Draper, Utah, $145; Terrill Gibbons, Worland, $115; Correy Yoder, Elkhart, Ind., $175; Pamela Spangle, Toledo, Ore., $160; Michael Locatelli, Cheyenne, $190; Martin Nichols, Anaconda, Mont., $195; Tommy Vensel, Little Hocking, Ohio, $205; Anne Khan, South Ozone Park, N.Y., $115; Willard McDaniel, Casper, $103; Kyla Owen, Palm Coast, Fla., $115; Kaylee Gerber, Billings, $205; Todd Evans, Lovell, $103; Lexi Garza, Brenham, Texas, $105; Tina Fay, Aurora, Colo., $105; Daniel Blake, Sheridan, $135; Kimberly Stokes, Cowley, $135; Chad Simmons, Harrah, Okla., $155; Daniel Knox, Celina, Texas, $115; Lee Krumnow, Riesel, Texas, $105; Jack Anderson, Bellevue, Wash., $130; Christopher Nance, Cherry Valley, Ark., $105; Cody Townsend, Todd, N.C., $115; Skylar Tillerson, Austin, Texas, $133; Miryam Becco, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., $195; Ashley Wales, Springville, Calif., $195; G Cassis, Laurel, Md., $130; Jacob Hood, Corvallis, Ore., $140; Ashley Wales, Springville, Calif., $105; Shawn Silber, Las Vegas, $195.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Michael Locatelli, Cheyenne, no seat belt, $25; Daniel Forsythe, Lovell, invalid docs, $140; Dale Deleo, Cherry Hills, Colo., illegal camping, $150.
