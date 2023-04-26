Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

 

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Richard E. Gonzalez, speeding, $100; Marchand Elizabeth Dondero, careless driving, crash, $160; Jannene M. Crawford, fine, no liability insurance, $400;  Yana Aleksandrov Novozhenina, fine, no valid driver license, $150; Novozhenina, fine, no liability insurance, $300; Laura M. Scott, fine, driving while under suspension, $300; Tessa R. Clifton, fine, leaving the scene of a crash, $400; Nicholas A. Picchi, failure to stop at red light, $100.

 

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Caden J. Thoman, Riverton, forfeiture, speeding, $100; Sarah Evrard, Powell, careless driving, crash, bench warrant for failure to pay; Evrard, careless driving, bench warrant for failure to pay.

 

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Robert L. Ferguson, Meeteetse, fine, public intoxication, $450.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.