Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Richard E. Gonzalez, speeding, $100; Marchand Elizabeth Dondero, careless driving, crash, $160; Jannene M. Crawford, fine, no liability insurance, $400; Yana Aleksandrov Novozhenina, fine, no valid driver license, $150; Novozhenina, fine, no liability insurance, $300; Laura M. Scott, fine, driving while under suspension, $300; Tessa R. Clifton, fine, leaving the scene of a crash, $400; Nicholas A. Picchi, failure to stop at red light, $100.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Caden J. Thoman, Riverton, forfeiture, speeding, $100; Sarah Evrard, Powell, careless driving, crash, bench warrant for failure to pay; Evrard, careless driving, bench warrant for failure to pay.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Robert L. Ferguson, Meeteetse, fine, public intoxication, $450.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.