Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Craig Carroll, speed too fast for conditions, crash, $210; Kurt E. Smith, speeding in a school zone, $165; Krista Dunning, illegal u-turn causing a crash, $210; Brian S. McGonagle, speeding, $103; Adena D. Miller, forfeiture, speeding, $116; Nicolle M. Martinez Ortiz, fine, no liability insurance, $400; Heidi Nicole Anderson, no valid registration/expired registration, $100; Jeremy L. Palmer, no valid registration/expired registration, $110; Hanna R. House, careless driving, crash, $210.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Becky L. Poucher, Greybull, forfeiture, failure to yield/stop at a stop sign, crash, $210; Ashley J. Farmer, Powell, no liability insurance, bench warrant for failure to appear.
