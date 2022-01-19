Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Arthur Middleton, $130; Wendy Salazar, $133; Joshua Rivers, $103; Pauline Wambeke, $15; Tanner Blatt, $105; James Boles, $15; Micheal Royer, $105; Michael Ramirez, $103.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Simon Bagne, possession of controlled substance-plant, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $270; William Lefco, no auto insurance, $2,120; Jake Solberg, theft under $1,000, jail 60 days, 60 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $320; Tiffany Laney, breach of peace, $170; Brittany Vanduson, expired temporary license, $140; Caden Livingston, battery, jail 10 days, 10 suspended, 6 months supervised probation, $320; Duncan Lang, expired temporary license, $140; Christian Sauers, driving with suspended license, jail 10 days, 10 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $520; Duane Nothe, no seat belt, $25; Amy Haas, taking wrong sex of animal, $250; Raymond Jackson, no seat belt, $25; Kyle Riley, driving under the influence of alcohol – 3rd offense in 10 years, driving with a suspended license and speeding, jail 120 days, 75 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $1,028; Michael Stone, illegal turn, $100.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
James Turnbull, Miramar, Fla., $97; Lennon Mauel, Helena, Mont., $103; Cameron Tirrell, Lovell, $165; Addison Wardell, Lovell, $115.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Robert Kortum, Burns, driving under the influence of alcohol – 2nd offense in 10 years and careless driving, jail 60 days, 50 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $1,050; Cameron Tirrell, Lovell, driving with a suspended license, $440.
