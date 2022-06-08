Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Erik Wengilkowski, $103; Jennifer Omans, $105; Tracy Matthews, $103; Judith Hopple, $97.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jozelyn M. Sporer, seat belt, $25; Andrew Johnston, rear license plate illumination, $100; Wade French, meet or pass stopped school bus, $440.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Daniel Stutzman, Portage, Mich., $105; Ronald Mason, Myrtle Point, Ore., $103; Jizhong Zhang, Carmel, Ind., $105; Danielle Fowles, Riverton, $135; Diane Kirby, Greybull, $170; Shawn Henry Titeca, McLeod, Mont., $290; Alex Persaud, Cloud, Fla., $105.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Stephanie Francis, Shell, compulsory auto insurance, $410; Wesley Lewis Gormely, Burlington, stop sign, $140; Ethan D. Gilbert, Powell, theft under $1,000, 90 days jail, 82 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $220 fees and fines, $1,910 restitution; Shawn Terry Titeca, McLeod, Mont., seat belt, $25; Jeremy Hogsett, Billings, proof of insurance, $570, valid drivers license, $150; Izabella A. Reed, Powell, measurable blood alcohol content in body, jail 5 days, 5 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $270.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.