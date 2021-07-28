CIVIL ACTIONS
Robin Bartel and James Bartel v. Bruce Shackleford, Catherine Shackleford, Ricky McNeil and Laurie McNeil; The plaintiffs are accusing the defendants of refusing to turn on or help install a shared water pump that is on the plaintiff’s easement from the Shoshone River. They are demanding a permanent injunction, preventing them from continuing to impede the plaintiff’s access to the pump or a monetary judgment for their lost alfalfa crop. Judge Bobbi Overfield has been assigned to the case as Judge Bill Simpson used to work for the plaintiff’s law firm. In a separate lawsuit the plaintiffs sued all the defendants over the use of a common easement known as Whitney Drive.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Jaren Johnson; Johnson pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for harassment by communication after having his felony charge for stalking amended with his plea deal. He was sentenced to 1 year supervised probation, a 1 year suspended jail term, and $200 in court fees. Johnson sent vulgar texts and made hundreds of calls to his ex-wife in October 2020 while he had a no contact order with her in place.
State v. Joshua Jacobs; Jacobs was found guilty for violating his probation. He had his probation revoked and reimposed for 6 months supervised. In April 2018, Jacobs was sentenced to 2 years supervised probation and $3,600 in court fees and fines after pleading guilty to 2 counts possession of marijuana- his third or subsequent offense. He tested positive and was found in possession of marijuana and meth numerous times from 2018-19, failed to show up for drug tests and lied to probation agents about owning a cell phone. The two, consecutive five-year supervised probation terms he was sentenced to in September 2019 are still active and ongoing.
State v. Jacob Olsen; Olsen had his probation revoked and reimposed after testing positive for alcohol in April. He was sentenced to six days in Jail. In September 2019 Olsen was sentenced to 58 days in jail, $789 in restitution, $1,075 in court fees and 2 years unsupervised probation for domestic battery – his second offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.