Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Shawana M. Wood, fine, no liability insurance, $200; Wood, fine, no valid registration/expired registration, $100; Joshua W. Schatz, no valid registration/expired registration, $110; Schatz, speeding, $125; Alexia Dallman, fine, failure to yield when entering from a private drive, crash, $100;
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Ryan M. Minch, forfeiture, open container by operator of vehicle, $510;
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Sara J. Board, Bothell, Wash., speeding, $140; John Ortiz, Taos, N.M., fine, driving with an expired driver license, $150; Tate N. Myers, Twin Bridges, Mont., forfeiture, speeding, $128; Cecilia E. George, Arnold, M.D., speeding, $134; Nathan J. Pruzan, Wilson, speeding, $149; Diane Gilbert Vanderveen, Pickering, Ontario, speeding, warrant issued; Frederick Johannsen Jr., Powell, careless driving, crash, warrant issued; Johannsen, no liability insurance, crash, warrant issued; Joseph M. Morris, Byron, failure to obey traffic control devices, warrant issued; Kennadee Riggs, Queen Creek, Ariz., speeding, warrant issued;
