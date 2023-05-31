Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Wesley Alan Hammond, 57, warrant, May 25.
Jennifer Kanani Strauser, 42, driving while license suspended - 2nd offense, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, May 27.
Jacob Christopher Licking, 33, DUI of alcohol - 1st offense within 10 years, May 27.
Luther Peter Myrick, 66, warrant, May 29.
Disturbance
Caller on Sheridan Avenue/11th Street in Cody requested assistance with subjects fighting. Female versus male. Caller advised it’s both physical and verbal. Deputy provided assistance, 1:24 p.m., May 27.
Caller on County Road 3DX in Cody would like to speak to deputy regarding noisy livestock. Deputy provided assistance, 5:54 p.m., May 27.
Traffic
Caller on US 14A in Cody stated there is tanker leaking fuel headed from the Powell Highway to the Greybull Highway on Beacon Hill, 10:41 a.m., May 21.
Caller on Lane 14 in Powell reported three cows in the road. Deputy provided assistance, 5:22 p.m., May 21.
Caller on Road 20 in Cody reported a semi overturned off roadway. No injuries or blockage, 11:31 p.m., May 22.
Caller on County Road 6WX in Cody would like an extra patrol due to speeders, 12:37 p.m., May 25.
Caller on Lane 8 in Powell reported horses and mules in the roadway. Deputy provided assistance, 8:08 p.m., May 26.
Caller on Lane 11 1/2 in Powell reported sheep out in the road, 9:24 p.m., May 26.
Caller on Bartlett Lane/WYO 291 in Cody reported a gate was open and horses were in the ditch alongside the roadway, 10:03 a.m., May 27.
Caller on Heart View lane in Powell reported a calf in the highway, 3:04 p.m., May 27.
Caller on County Road 6WX in Cody reported a male has fallen off the back of a four-wheeler and is unresponsive. EMS transported him and the driver of the ATV was arrested for DUI, 9:18 p.m., May 27.
Other
Caller on Sunburst Drive in Cody reported that a dog came in to her backyard and killed her 4 ducks. Deputy provided assistance, 9:47 a.m., May 21.
Caller on Sage Drive in Cody reported that his neighbor is cutting down sage brush on his side of the property, 10:17 a.m., May 21.
Caller on US 14-16-20 W in Cody reported a male lying in on the ground alongside the road. EMS transported, 7:14 a.m., May 22.
Caller on Lane 3 in Powell reported a male was jogging through her yard. She has beware of dogs signs as well as no trespassing signs, 9:30 a.m., May 26.
Caller on County Road 5XS in Meeteetse requested a welfare check on her husband who had gone fishing and has not answered his phone for a while. Deputy provided assistance, 4:41 p.m., May 26.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Amanda L. Gill, 33, DUI - 1st offense within 10 years, obstructed windshield, May 29.
Disturbance
Caller on Baker Drive reported a roommate disturbance. Officer provided assistance, 11:39 a.m., May 28.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported there was a male yelling at a female in the area. Officer provided assistance, 9:14 p.m., May 29.
Traffic
Caller on 8th Street said a black SUV pulled out of the drive-thru and the driver was drinking a beer, 2:22 p.m., May 23.
Motor vehicle crash on Big Horn Avenue. Camper struck the property, 3:53 p.m., May 23.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported a Nissan pathfinder with the driver door open and swinging fro open to closed. The driver leans out of the door and is failing to maintain lane, 1:07 p.m., May 24.
Caller on West Yellowstone Avenue reported a dead deer blocking traffic in the west bound traffic lane. Officer provided assistance, 9:32 p.m., May 26.
Caller on 18th Street reported three juveniles on ATVs who were driving up and down the alley, 7:30 p.m., May 29.
Other
Caller on Roger Sedam Drive reported a stolen vehicle that was supposed to be returned four days ago but the renter won’t respond to any communication with them, 10:46 a.m., May 23.
An intrusion/holdup on 17th Street was reported due to an audible alarm, broken glass and no answer at the premises. Officer provided assistance, 1:54 p.m., May 23.
Caller on 10th Street reported a bull snake caught in the fence. Officer provided assistance, 3:54 p.m., May 23.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue reported fraud charges for purchasing tires, 4:48 p.m., May 23.
Caller on 8th Street said they have a squatter camping on the property. Officer provided assistance, 9:00 a.m., May 24.
Caller reported a burglary on Bleistein Avenue saying the back of a building was kicked in and then re-locked, 12:37 p.m., May 24.
Caller on 19th Street filed a trespass complaint saying a male is attempting to go to door to sell and is wearing a Spectrum shirt. Officer provided assistance, 2:08 p.m., May 24.
Caller on 19th Street requested a child welfare check after receiving alarming videos from a third party of their niece, 7:43 p.m., May 24.
Caller on Beartooth Drive filed a water use violation saying someone was watering on the wrong days, 8:22 a.m., May 25.
Caller on Mountain View Drive reported six accounts started with false credit cards, 1:45 p.m., May 25.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue reported a dead deer in their yard, 8:32 a.m., May 26.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue/16th Street requested assistance with a suicidal subject in the area. Officer provided assistance, 11:00 a.m., May 26.
Caller on D Avenue reported a male sleeping behind unit 17/18 in a sleeping bag. Officer provided assistance, 5:03 a.m., May 27.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported someone tried to use a lost wallet at Walmart, 3:45 p.m., May 27.
Caller on West Yellowstone Avenue reported an intoxicated male sitting in a room, who was supposed to check out at 10 a.m. but is still on the property. Officer provided assistance, 12:35 p.m., May 28.
Caller on 19th Street reported that a 13-year-old male broke into their trailer. Officer provided assistance, 2:06 p.m., May 28.
Caller on 10th Street reported a male laying in the grass. Officer provided assistance, 8:41 p.m., May 29.
