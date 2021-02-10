Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Dennis Heiney Jr., $15; Richard Goertz, $215; Alyssa Frederick, $115; Grady Monfeldt, $170; Laura Van Rooyen, $105; Ty Dearcorn, $103; Wayne Peterson, $105; Renee Nash, $125; Justin Vanderwerff, $125; Amanda Ledesma, $125.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Michael Brown, reckless endangering, jail 120 days, 90 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $870; Michael Brown, theft under $1,000, jail 30 days, $870; Ashley Vaughn, no seat belt, $25; Sandra Hendricks, no seat belt, $25; Tate Pehringer, no seat belt, $25; Kyla Sizemore, invalid driver’s license, $170; Camren Walk, theft under $1,000, jail 5 days, 5 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $127.65; Daniel Valenzuela, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,020; Daren Dodd, no child safety restraint, $80; Claire Bowler, no proof of insurance, $570; Claire Bowler, improper use of child safety restraint, $80; Sylvia Gauthier, expired temporary license or registration, $140; Raymond Campbell, careless driving, $70; Laura Hughes, invalid driver’s license, $140; Kenneth Stone, failure to check steel-jawed leghold traps within 72 hours, $250.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Ryan McSween, Fort Worth, Texas, $103; Michael Usher, Pomaria, S.C., $105; Derek Cooper, Bountiful, Utah, $105; Dean Seader, Basalt, Colo., $170; Sergii Danyliuk, Chicago, $25; Devin Liffey, Staten Island, N.Y., $140.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Maelee Heart, Congress, Ariz., driving under the influence of alcohol with child passenger, jail 90 days, 87 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,020; Nicole Jordan, Oakley, Kansas, driving with suspended license, $450.
