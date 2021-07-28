Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Rudolph Dehann, child abuse, 38, July 26
Disturbance
Caller thinks children are shooting fireworks on Lane 14 in Powell area on BLM property, 7:15 p.m. July 18.
Neighbors on Wall Street in Cody are screaming like they are all in pain. Deputies provided assistance at 11:30 a.m. July 19.
A person is outside of residence on WYO 295 in Powell yelling profanities at the family inside, 8:35 p.m. July 21.
Several vehicles creating lots of noise at Deaver Reservoir on Road 2N in Deaver. Deputies were unable to locate at 11:55 p.m. July 23.
Traffic
Dead animal near the intersection of County Road 3LE and WYO 120 South in Meeteetse, 2 a.m. July 18.
Deputies’ assistance requested for moving cattle around S curves near the intersection of County Road 2AB and Rolling Hills Drive in Cody. Assistance was provided at 4:20 p.m. July 18.
REDDI report filed on two vehicles leaving Lakeshore Circle in Cody. The drivers have been drinking all day and are in white pickup trucks. Deputies were unable to locate them at 6 p.m. July 18.
Caller hit a deer and damaged their vehicle near Billings Bottoms on County Road 6WX in Cody, 12:30 p.m. July 19.
REDDI report filed on black truck with tires in the back and all over the road on Lane 14 in Powell. The vehicle went into the ditch at one point. Deputies were unable to locate it at 2:45 p.m. July 19.
About four horses headed up Schneider Road in Cody towards County Road 2AB with an unknown owner. Deputies were unable to locate them at 7:40 a.m. July 20.
Three horses on the road near the intersection of Anasazi Trail and Arapahoe Trail at 8:20 a.m. July 20.
White sedan driving 95 MPH towards Cody near the intersection of Road 19 and US 14A in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate it but Wyoming Highway Patrol at 9:05 a.m. July 21.
Vehicle abandoned on Central Avenue in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 9:40 a.m. July 21.
Red car parked off the road near the intersection of Road 4 and Lane 9 in Powell, 8:15 a.m. July 22.
Animals in the road on Lane 10 in Powell, 4:10 p.m. July 22.
Person is trying to run the caller off the road at Willwood Corner on Lane 13 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 5:25 p.m. July 22.
Vehicle abandoned at the Cody Shooting Complex on WYO 120 South in Cody, 8:05 p.m. July 22.
Cows in the road near the intersection of Lane 10 and Road 7 in Powell. They were gone upon deputy arrival at 8:15 p.m. July 22.
REDDI report filed on a vehicle all over the road near the intersection of County Road 3CX and US 14A in Cody. It was last seen passing Beacon Hill headed out of town. Deputies were unable to locate it at 3:30 p.m. July 23.
Black bull in the road near the intersection of Road 1 and Lane 10 ½ in Powell, 6:50 a.m. July 24.
Wallet lost somewhere on US 14A near the intersection of Lane 19 in Cody, 9:30 a.m. July 24.
REDDI report filed on a silver-colored car all over the road and headed west on US 14A in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 10:50 a.m. July 24.
Caller rolled truck on private property off US 14-16-20 West in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 1:45 p.m. July 24.
Motorcycle crash about 0.25 miles from the Eagle Creek Campground on US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 3:20 p.m. July 24.
Extra deputy patrols requested to watch for cars speeding up and down a road in Powell, 8:15 p.m. July 24.
Other
Littering reported at Newton Lakes off County Road 7WC in Cody, 7:50 p.m. July 18.
County Road 6SU in Cody resident said they are being blackmailed. Deputies were unable to provide assistance at 2:40 a.m. July 19.
Stray, medium-sized brown and black female dog with short hair on US 14-16-20 West in Cody has been at large for about three days. It keeps showing up each morning but is not seen at night, 9:30 a.m. July 19.
Deceased 58-year old man found at property on WYO 295 in Powell, 8:50 a.m. July 20.
Lane 14 in Powell caller would like to speak to a deputy, 2:20 p.m. July 20. Deputies provided assistance.
Cooper Lane in Cody caller wants to report damage to a horse’s feet and the theft of three horse blankets. Deputies provided assistance at 2:35 p.m. July 20.
Very intoxicated person has been falling all over and is trying to get in a camper on US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 10:55 p.m. July 20.
Mailbox bank has been broken into on Cattle Drive in Cody. Post Office driver found them all open when they were delivering mail. Deputies provided assistance at 12:50 p.m. July 21.
Deceased 47-year-old man found on Lane 11 in Powell at 3:05 p.m. July 21.
Animal call placed from Running Horse Road in Powell, 6:25 p.m. July 21. Deputies provided assistance.
Shop building burglarized the previous night on County Road 1NG in Powell, 7:55 a.m. July 22.
Fraud reported on Marquette Drive in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 8:55 a.m. July 22.
License plates stolen from Crazy Creek Campground on WYO 212 in Cody, 9:40 a.m. July 22.
Stray female rottweiler dog with chain collar and droopy ears and long tail seen on County Road 6CU in Cody, 1:25 p.m. July 23.
Sorrel gelding horse branded with the No. 26 missing about four days from County Road XVW in Cody, 2:30 p.m. July 23.
Assault reported on Olive Road in Powell, 4:25 p.m. July 23.
Theft of money from a wallet reported on Brindle Road in Cody, with a possible suspect already identified. Deputies provided assistance at 7:15 a.m. July 24.
Pistol stolen from WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 8:30 a.m. July 24.
Woman lost her white and black husky dog from WYO 120 South in Meeteetse. 12:35 p.m. July 24.
Person is being aggressive and verbally abusive on Cottontail Lane in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 2:05 p.m. July 24.
Deputies initiated a drug related investigation on Road 12 in Powell, 11:45 p.m. July 24.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Harold Chlarson, 29, warrant x3, July 20
Brittany Shaw, 38, property destruction and breach of peace, July 21
Maureen Bernal, 55, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain a single lane, July 22
Zachary Zier, 22, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain a single lane, July 23
Brian Hayek, 53, driving under the influence of alcohol and open alcohol container, July 24
Jason Kinney, 34, driving under the influence of alcohol, July 25
Disturbance
Someone repeatedly honked their horn in the Wigwam Motel parking lot on Alger Avenue. Officers were unable to locate at 11:30 p.m. July 21.
Neighbor’s dogs have been barking for the last few hours on Davidson Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:35 p.m. July 23.
Pioneer Avenue man said the apartment above him is constantly noisy and has a small child. Officers provided assistance at 10 p.m. July 23.
Somebody shooting off fireworks near Elm Avenue. Officers were unable to locate them at 8:55 p.m. July 24.
Dog barking for more than an hour on Davidson Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 10:15 p.m. July 24.
There was a dog reported barking all night on Meadow Lane Avenue and the caller wants the officer to swing by to make it stop. Officers were unable to locate it at 4 a.m. July 25.
Traffic
Officers assisted a red truck with its flashers on and no one around it on Beacon Hill along US 14A at 1:25 a.m. July 20.
Vehicle abandoned near the intersection of Canyon View Avenue and 11th Street. Officers provided assistance at 10:25 a.m. July 20.
Camper and boat parked too close to the intersection at Ninth Street and Canyon View Avenue, causing a potential hazard, 10:30 a.m. July 20.
Landscape rocks in Canyon Avenue alley possibly causing a hazard as they were placed too close to the lane of travel, 12:45 p.m. July 20.
White car stuck in a ditch at Beck Lake State Park on 14th Street. Officers provided assistance at 2:05 p.m. July 20.
Woman said a vehicle swerved into her lane and almost hit her. Officers were unable to locate at 10:40 p.m. July 20.
Driver in red shirt speeding and cutting in and out of traffic near the intersection of WYO 120 North and Riverside Drive. Officers were unable to locate them at 1:40 p.m. July 21.
Officer flagged down by a resident near the intersection of 31st Street and East Carter Avenue who has questions about mopeds, 11:50 a.m. July 22.
People speeding through the Walmart parking lot and shining lasers at other campers. Officers provided assistance at 9:55 p.m. July 22.
REDDI report filed on red Jeep all over the road, last seen parked at CarQuest on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 3:55 p.m. July 23.
Intoxicated male driver just left the Silver Dollar Bar and Saloon in a white Ford pickup truck, last seen on 13th Street headed up the hill, 1:25 a.m. July 24.
Crash between a white Toyota Rav 4 and white GMC truck at Dairy Queen on Eighth Street. Officers were unable to locate at 8:05 p.m. July 24.
Other
Person on Sheridan Avenue admitted to drinking and using meth. Officers provided assistance at 2:05 p.m. July 20.
Caller on 11th Street reported a scam from a Craig’s List sale where they received a cashier’s check for more than an item was listed for. Officers provided assistance at 2:40 p.m. July 20.
Purse left at Albertson’s the previous week. Officers provided assistance at 3:50 p.m. July 20.
Food grade oil being dumped in a dumpster on 12th Street, 4:55 p.m. July 20.
Brown leather wallet with basket stamp and silver concho on it lost from the Beer Fest at the Park County Complex on Stampede Avenue. Reported at 12:10 p.m. July 21.
A couple nights ago, a woman said her neighbors heard someone in her apartment at Crystal Cove on Big Horn Avenue. Officers were unable to assist at 3:30 p.m. July 21.
Highly intoxicated elderly woman came back to a cabin at the KOA campground on US 14-16-20 East, 9:05 p.m. July 21.
Pine Court man thinks a neighbor is throwing dog manure on his rental property, 8:05 a.m. July 22.
Stella Court woman said her ex-boyfriend has been stalking and harassing her. Officers provided assistance at 2:45 p.m. July 22.
Two cast members of the gunfighter show at the Irma Hotel were kissed by an intoxicated woman. Officers provided assistance at 7:10 p.m. July 22.
Individual cited for possession of marijuana at the intersection of 17th Street and Alger Avenue, 12:25 a.m. July 23.
Mother of a man who got a DUI ticket the previous night wanted to report that the back window of his truck was busted and phone missing at Cost Plus Furniture and Appliance on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11:10 a.m. July 23.
Woman at Peaks to Prairie Realty said a man is calling her business and harassing employees. Officers provided assistance at 4:15 p.m. July 23.
Father said the mother of his child committed child abuse about a week ago at Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street. Officers provided assistance at 7 p.m. July 23.
Caller in the West Park Hospital emergency room has a patient who he thinks may have left his window open on 11th Street. Officers provided assistance at 8:05 p.m. July 23.
Man sleeping on the roof of a FedEx truck on the east side of Rimrock Tire building on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 7:35 a.m. July 24.
A man was reported sleeping outside the Wells Fargo on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:30 a.m. July 24.
Grandson is being aggressive and verbally abusive on Cottontail Lane. Officers provided assistance at 2:15 p.m. July 24.
Man stopped by Walmart to get his oil changed and when he came home discovered his green and black handgun in a small case missing, 4:15 p.m. July 24.
Firearm lost at the Cody Nite Rodeo the previous night at Stampede Park. Officers provided assistance at 8 a.m. July 25.
Two dogs with no water, food or shade in a backyard full of feces on 14th Street. Officers provided assistance at 9:30 a.m. July 25.
Caller made report to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in regards to possible child abuse. Officers provided assistance at 11:25 a.m. July 25.
Woman near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street would like to report a possible scam occurring to a friend. Officers provided assistance at 3:05 p.m July 25.
Possible domestic violence victim in the emergency room of West Park Hospital on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 7:20 p.m. July 25.
Loaded firearm found in the restroom of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West on Sheridan Avenue, 8:10 a.m. July 26.
Pistol found in the middle of the road near the intersection of 19th Street and Big Horn Avenue, 10:15 a.m. July 26.
Woman has questions about a bat on her front door screen on White Water Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:30 a.m. July 26.
Garbage piled on the street and trash full at Mountain Mist Sprinklers and Lawn Care on Alger Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 1:35 p.m. July 26.
Intoxicated man having trouble walking down the sidewalk and knelt down at the intersection of Rumsey Avenue and 14th Street. Officers provided assistance at 4:40 p.m. July 26.
