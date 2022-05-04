CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Christian S. Birky; Birky has denied the allegations in the state’s second petition to revoke probation and was granted a stay on proceedings until the pending charge is fully completed.
The court’s request came after Birky was pulled over after a REDDI report April 9 for a DWUI after being kicked out of a Red Lodge bar, according to the affidavit. He was charged with possession of marijuana, third or subsequent offense, a felony, on March 26, 2020, and placed on supervised probation for 2 years. On Oct. 8, 2020 the court revoked that probation due to violations and instituted 3 years supervised probation.
Michael A. Rosacci; Rosacci had an order on a warrant hearing upon the state’s petition to revoke bond and had requested a change of plea and sentencing hearing. He was arrested last week on a warrant stemming from his being pulled over and charged with DUI on Feb. 26 in Hot Springs County.
The trooper wrote in his affidavit that all occupants in the vehicle were using “acid.” Rosacci was arrested in March, 2021, after being found with 0.55 grams of meth and a meth pipe in the Good2Go parking lot. He had prior drug convictions from 2008 and 2015.
