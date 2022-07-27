Morticia is a 1.5-year-old black domestic shorthair with the most beautiful yellow eyes. She’s a little bit of a skittish girl but warms up quickly. She does well with other cats, but we are not sure how she would be with dogs or children. She loves to venture out on the catio and lounge in the shade/sun. Bernie is an 8-year-old grey pit mix. He came to us from a rescue in New Mexico. Bernie should be the only dog in the home and should not be in a home with cats or small animals. He does, however, LOVE kids! He enjoys being brushed, walked and just being loved on in general. He would make a great family dog. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, (307) 587-5110. (PCAS photos)
