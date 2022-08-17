Ayda Jade Litton was born May 17, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Dani and Jason Litton of Cody.
She weighed 8 lbs. 10 ozs.
Grandparents are Jack Riker, Debbie Riker, Greg Litton and Lisa Litton.
Mya Elisa Edith Barron was born May 20, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Cagney Hetland and Pedro Barron of Byron.
She weighed 7 lbs. 11 oz.
Mya joins siblings William Torres, 13, Xavier Hetland, 10, Mariska Hetland, 10, Mikayla Barron, 26, Marlisa Barron, 22, and Maddy Barron, 21.
Grandparents are Mark Hetland, Lois Yorgenston, Roberto and Elisa Barron.
Emilia Leann Woolard was born May 24, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Alicia Martin and Cody Woolard of Clark.
She weighed 4 lbs. 12 oz.
Emilia joins siblings Rylane Martin, 7, and Damian Woolard, 14.
Grandparents are Larry Martin, Teresa Martin, Maxin August, Glenn Letherbury, Kevin Woolard, and Helene Woolard.
Abbigail Kalan Woolard was born May 25, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Alicia Martin and Cody Woolard of Clark.
She weighed 6 lbs. 2 oz.
Abbigail joins siblings Rylane Martin, 7, and Damian Woolard, 14.
Grandparents are Larry Martin, Teresa Martin, Maxin August, Glenn Letherbury, Kevin Woolard, and Helene Woolard.
Aspen Lucille Dunn was born May 28, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Megan and Wes Dunn of Cody.
She weighed 6 lbs. 13 oz.
Grandparents are Shelia and Alan Dunn and Patty Meyer.
Bucklin Eugene Vaughn was born May 31, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Kalina and Dominic Vaughn of Cody.
He weighed 7 lbs. 9 oz.
Grandparents are Terry and Sheri Vaughn, Cindi Smith, and Aimee and Darin Binning.
Broox John Jiracek was born May 31, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Sheena and Kevin Jiracek of Lovell.
He weighed 7 lbs. 1 oz.
Broox joins siblings Payton Tillett, 14, and Harley Tillett, 12.
Grandparents are Hip Tillett, Loretta Tillett, and Deb Jiracek.
