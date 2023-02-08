Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Michaela Lynn Osborne, 24, warrant, Feb. 3.
Chad Joseph Hotler, 41, DUI of alcohol - 2nd offense within 10 years, driving vehicle within single lane, driving while license suspended - 2nd offense, Feb. 5.
Isaiah Matthew Lachenmeier, 22, probation violation, expired temporary license permit, Feb. 5.
Lee Ryan Bentley, 38, probation violation, Feb. 5.
Justin Lee Swope, 30, leaving scene of an accident, DUI of alcohol, Feb. 6.
Other
Caller on Lane 14 in Powell reported two black cows on the road, 2:06 p.m., Jan. 29.
Caller on North 14th Street reported he had chickens killed, 4:59 p.m., Jan. 30.
Caller on Pompeys Path in Clark reported his credit card had been used for almost $900. Deputy provided assistance, 5:56 p.m., Jan. 31.
Caller on Spirit Mountain Road in Cody reported a building was broken into. Deputy provided assistance, 1:33 p.m., Feb. 1.
Caller on Road 8 in Powell reported that the neighbor’s two stud horses are on her property again. Deputy provided assistance, 11:04 p.m., Feb. 1.
Big Horn County requested assistance with a possibly suicidal male, 2:45 a.m., Feb. 2.
Caller on Gulch Street reported a man broke a hole in the fence and is walking around the property, 4:04 p.m., Feb. 2.
Caller on Lane 9 in Powell reported a truck did a burn out last week and sprayed rocks everywhere. Deputy provided assistance, 10:59 a.m., Feb. 3.
Caller on Lane 9 in Powell reported three horses running in the road, 7:33 p.m., Feb. 3.
Caller on State Street in Meeteetse said there is an older male holding a beer bottle and jumping out in front of cars, 8:18 p.m., Feb. 3.
Caller on Road 5 in Powell reported 8 to 9 battery operated tools were stolen. It is unknown when the theft took place, but they were taken from the garage, 2:40 p.m., Feb. 4.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Patricia G. Shew, 61, DWUI of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, no insurance and failure to maintain lane, Feb. 1.
Travis W. Rednour, 40, warrant, driving while under suspension, Feb. 3.
Karl S. Hanson, 46, probation violation, Feb. 3.
Jonathon H. Pederson, 30, DUI of alcohol and controlled substance - 1st offense within 10 years, possession of controlled substance, failure to signal and no proof of insurance, Feb. 4.
Chastyn D. Royer, 22, battery, Feb. 5.
Moises J. Leal, 19, warrant, Feb. 5.
Disturbance
Caller on 31st Street said a male and female have been yelling for about an hour. Officer provided assistance, 10:43 p.m. Feb. 1.
Caller on Salsbury Avenue said male inside is intoxicated and acting aggressive toward caller, 11:22 a.m. Feb. 3.
Caller on Bleistein Avenue said friend who is highly intoxicated is arguing with his girlfriend. Officer provided assistance, 10:18 p.m. Feb. 3.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue reported a male and female arguing over the belongings in a vehicle, 5:32 p.m., Feb. 4.
Caller at Pioneer Village Apartments on Pioneer Avenue says that the dogs at an apartment are noisy and aggressive, one bit his pant leg a while ago. Officer provided assistance, 2:41 p.m., Feb. 6.
Traffic
Caller on Monte Vista Avenue reported a hit and run with damage to utility box and no suspect, 10:24 p.m., Jan. 31.
Motor vehicle crash on 12th Street two vehicles involved no injuries, 8:22 a.m. Feb. 1.
Motor vehicle crash on 17th St. Fender bender, vehicle backed into, 9:20 a.m., Feb. 1.
Motor vehicle crash on Blackburn Avenue. Truck backed into a mail truck. No injury, 2:32 p.m, Feb. 2.
REDDI report on 8th Street. Red Ford F150 has been swerving and changing speeds from Cassie’s. Caller willing to sign a complaint. Gone upon officer’s arrival, 9:17 p.m., Feb. 2.
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue. 2007 Chevy truck vs black Ford, no injuries and no blockage. Officer issued warning, 11:24 a.m. Feb. 3.
REDDI report on 19th Street and Cougar Avenue, caller states driver was all over the road and was driving on the curve at one point. Officer unable to locate, 4:36 p.m., Feb. 6.
Other
Caller on 14th Street requested a welfare check on her son who is supposed to be taking care of the house but is not answering his phone and is a severe diabetic. Officer provided assistance, 9:02 a.m., Jan. 31.
Caller on 19th Street reported fraud after receiving a check she does not know what to do with. Officer provided assistance, 3:34 p.m., Jan. 31.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported that a subject stated he would kill a man for 100 dollars and then went to the electronics department and huffed, 10:47 a.m., Feb. 1.
Caller on Sanbak Avenue reported he is receiving death threats from his fiance’s parents. Officer provided assistance, 12:03 p.m., Feb. 1.
Caller on Cougar Avenue says he believes someone stole his daughter’s phone, 4:16 p.m. Feb. 1.
Caller on 31st Street reported a male and female have been yelling for about an hour. Officer provided assistance, 10:43 p.m., Feb. 1.
Caller on Bleistein Avenue says she is being harassed by a bond company, 2:50 p.m., Feb. 2.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue reported multiple units were broken into, 3:16 p.m. Feb. 2.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue said an intoxicated female attempted to assault him at the above location. She is still inside playing pool and may have a warrant, 10:48 p.m., Feb. 2.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue reported his lock has been cut and the door is open, 3:42 a.m., Feb. 3.
Caller on Bleistein Avenue stated an unknown male smacked his phone out of his hand, 10:31 a.m., Feb. 3.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported receiving calls from a male subject and now thinks he is accessing her phone. Officer provided assistance, 2:43 p.m., Feb. 3.
Caller on Red Butte Avenue believes someone has hacked their Walmart account. They keep receiving packages without ordering them, 3:08 p.m., Feb. 3.
Caller on East Carter Avenue said bullet stuck in chamber, 30-30 rifle setting on the floor with barrel pointed at the floor. Officer provided assistance, 12:54 p.m. Feb. 3.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue witnessed a male punch a female in the face. The male left in a white dodge with Heart Mountain Construction on the side. The female is on foot. Officer provided assistance, 12:24 a.m., Feb. 5.
Caller on 15th Street said the door is partially kicked in as if someone tried to break in, 7:06 a.m., Feb. 6.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue/16th Street reported she was beat up this summer in a hotel by her boyfriend and now requires medication. Officer provided assistance, 1:46 p.m., Feb. 6.
Caller on Robert Street says she is with the Billings Clinic and thinks the male at the address may not be breathing, 10:38 a.m., Feb. 6.
Caller on Glade Court is concerned that her daughter’s ex is going to get out of control. Officer provided assistance, 6:45 p.m., Feb. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.