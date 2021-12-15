Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:

RESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Laura Bressan, $175.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Patrick Little, use of controlled substances, jail 180 days, 163 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,020; Jessica Stephens, invalid driver’s license, $200; Alexia Guerrero, driving with suspended license – 2nd offense, jail 30 days, 23 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $820; David Hollinger, no seat belt, $25.

NONRESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Gina Earnst, Billings, $150; Richard Moen, Chicago, $130; Duke Phillips, Hyattville, $160; Kole Bingham, Grantsville, Utah, $125; Jason Morris, Afton, $160; Robert Mendez, Corpus Christi, Texas, $115; Phillip Nomee, Crow Agency, Mont., $210; Jesse Mitzel, Billings, $165; Dale Fletcher, Las Vegas, $125.

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Marshall Duncan, Dade City, Fla., possession of controlled substances- plant and speeding, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $1,325.

