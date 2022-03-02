Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Randal Madrid, 31, possession of controlled substances- plant, driving with suspended license, no auto insurance, bond revocation, Feb. 24
Timothy Ott, 28, probation revocation, Feb. 25
Danea Detweiler, 29, driving with suspended license, Feb. 27
Traffic
Semi-truck rollover on WYO 294 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 8:10 a.m. Feb. 20.
Van parked off the road at the intersection of Lane 1 ½ and WYO 295 in Powell. The vehicle was gone upon deputy arrival at 5:50 p.m. Feb. 20.
One car rollover at the intersection of County Road 3LE and County Road 3JU in Meeteetse with no one in the car, 6:25 a.m. Feb. 21.
REDDI report filed on a white truck all over the road on Big Horn Avenue in Cody, last seen approaching Sage Creek. The caller was almost run off the road by them multiple times while she was on the phone with 911. Deputies were unable to locate the driver at 9:55 a.m. Feb. 21.
Brown horse on the road on US 14-16-20 East in the area of the KOA in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate it at 4:50 p.m. Feb. 22.
Black cow in the ditch off the highway near the intersection of WYO 295 and Lane 10 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate it at 6:35 p.m. Feb. 22.
One vehicle crash with injuries near the intersection of County Road 3DX and US 14-16-20 East in Cody, 3:05 a.m. Feb. 23.
Trash in the road on US 14A in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 9:05 a.m. Feb. 23.
One black cow on the side of the road near the intersection of Lane 10 and WYO 295 in Powell and it is unknown who owns it. Deputies were unable to locate it at 5:10 p.m. Feb. 24.
Two or more vehicles racing at the intersection of Road 8 and Lane 10 in Powell and have been doing so for about 15 minutes. The vehicles were gone upon deputy arrival at 10 p.m. Feb. 25.
Other
Sheriff’s deputies assisted Cody Police with a possible assault on Sheridan Avenue. Deputies provided assistance at 2 a.m. Feb. 20.
Dog bit caller’s daughter on Running Horse Road in Powell. The dog is up to date on its shots and the daughter has seen a doctor, 6:05 p.m. Feb. 21.
Nez Perce Drive woman in Cody said she got a notification that she is being tracked with an air tag and that someone is tracking her. Deputies provided assistance at 11:30 p.m. Feb. 21.
A 75-pound labradoodle dog was lost on Baird Court in Powell, 7:30 a.m. Feb. 22.
Seven dogs are outside in a chain link kennel on Lane 7 in Powell. The caller is unsure if they have adequate shelter and are concerned about their water freezing. Deputies provided assistance at 8:05 a.m. Feb. 22.
Long brown wallet lost on US 14A in Cody, 9:45 a.m. Feb. 22.
Tenants not paying rent on Baker Drive in Cody. The landlord wants to know how they can move forward to evict them. Deputies provided assistance at 4:55 p.m. Feb. 22.
Dogs have been outside all day on Road 8 ½ in Powell and are still out there as of 6:35 p.m. Feb. 22. The caller is concerned about the welfare of the dogs because it’s so cold out. Deputies provided assistance.
Camper trailer on fire on Road 6 in Powell, 10 p.m. Feb. 22.
House just west of the caller on Lane 9 in Powell has let their dogs out and the caller is concerned it’s too cold for them to be out. Deputies were unable to locate them at 11 p.m. Feb. 22.
Dogs are being left outside in the freezing temperatures all day on Road 8 ½ in Powell, 8:50 a.m. Feb. 23.
Caller is missing two cows from Brantz Trail in Cody. The caller said it’s ok to transfer the locator to them, 9:45 a.m. Feb. 23.
Vehicle was driven off a man’s car lot in Powell about 30 minutes ago. They were able to locate the vehicle that was abandoned at the intersection of US 14A and Road 14 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
About 20 stray mules in a field near the intersection of Lane 14 and Road 4 in Powell, 1:10 p.m. Feb. 24.
Caller said he watched his neighbor damage his fence, which is part of some ongoing issues. Deputies provided assistance at 7:05 a.m. Feb. 25.
Vehicle abandoned on property by an old tenant on Lost Lane in Cody. Caller said he left a message about a month in regards to the same vehicle. Deputies provided assistance at 9 a.m. Feb. 25.
County Road 3KD in Meeteetse caller said his ex-employer has a rifle of his and would like a civil standby to retrieve it. Deputies were unable to assist at 10 a.m. Feb. 25.
Arizona caller has an abandoned vehicle from Park County and needs a copy of their registration for their process in that state, 10:05 a.m. Feb. 25.
Trespassing complaint filed for property on Lane 6 in Powell. The caller’s parents passed away in November and there are people living at their property now. Deputies provided assistance at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 25.
Ridge View Trail in Cody caller said a package was delivered to the wrong address by USPS and they have been unable to get the package back. Deputies provided assistance at 11:40 a.m. Feb. 25.
County Road 6NQ in Cody man believes there have been people on his property, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
Caller is concerned no one is taking care of and feeding two dark bay horses that are loose on Sunburst Drive in Cody, 3:50 p.m. Feb. 26.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Frazier Spomer, 22, warrant, Feb. 24
Michael Henry Jr., 29, breach of peace, Feb. 27
Robert Doll, 64, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to drive in a single lane, Feb. 28
Disturbance
Dog barking very loudly in the 17th Street area. Officers were unable to locate it at 6:55 a.m. Feb. 22.
Someone possibly shooting a weapon in the Spruce Drive area, 3:45 p.m. Feb. 22.
Big Horn Avenue resident would like to talk to an officer in regards to a dog barking constantly. Officers provided assistance at 11:15 a.m. Feb. 26.
Woman said a dog north of her on 11th Street barks non stop when the owner leaves it outside for the day. Officers provided assistance at 11:35 a.m. Feb. 26.
Disturbance reported on Cougar Avenue, 11:40 a.m. Feb. 28.
Traffic
Fender bender with no injuries or blockage between a red Chevy Tahoe and gray Acura on Bleistein Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 22.
Man said someone backed into him on Sheridan Avenue but there were no injuries. The incident involved a blue Toyota Camry and white Dodge truck. Officers provided assistance at 9:35 a.m. Feb. 22.
Officers assisted another agency with a man that is not being cooperative during a motor vehicle crash investigation and is becoming aggravated. Officers provided assistance at 3:55 a.m. Feb. 23.
Driver warned for illegal window tint and an obstructed license plate near the intersection of 16th Street and Beck Avenue at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
Truck going all over the road that possibly rear-ended another vehicle. Officers provided assistance at 5:05 p.m. Feb. 23.
Two-car crash with no injuries or blockage on 17th Street, 6:40 p.m. Feb. 23.
Fender bender with no injuries or blockage on Heart Mountain Street. Police issued a warning at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 23.
Dark blue Chevy Tahoe made a u-turn in front of a school bus and almost caused an accident. It was last seen heading westbound on Cougar Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 2 p.m. Feb. 25.
Caller in a blue Chevy Cobalt was hit in their front end while parked at Walmart. The caller is still there but the offending vehicle is not, 4:20 p.m. Feb. 27.
White SUV crossover that is an unknown make or model parked in the middle of a parking lot on Eighth Street. Officers provided assistance at 6:10 a.m. Feb. 28.
Parking problem reported on 19th Street involving a blue Dodge truck with a fancy trailer blocking traffic. The vehicle is picking something up from the lot and the caller wants to make sure “all is in order.” It is now leaving Juby’s Mobile Home Park. Officers were unable to locate it at 12:50 p.m. Feb. 28.
Black GMC truck was hit on Beck Avenue, 6 p.m. Feb. 28.
Four-door red Dodge Ram unable to maintain lane of travel and traveling at varying rate of speeds on Eighth Street, 6:20 p.m. Feb. 28.
Other
Small black purse with a shoulder strap about the size of a paperback book lost on Roger Sedam Drive. There was $50 cash inside, credit cards, and a Wyoming driver’s license. It was last seen on Feb. 19. Reported at 9:25 a.m. Feb. 22.
Rocky Road woman said she is being threatened over Facebook. Officers provided assistance at 6:25 p.m. Feb. 22.
Back door to the Subway on 17th Street is open. Officers provided assistance at 5:15 a.m. Feb. 23.
Deceased deer on West Avenue woman’s porch. Officers provided assistance at 5 p.m. Feb. 23.
Rocky Road caller said their neighbors are leaving their dogs out when it’s below zero out. Officers provided assistance at 12:40 p.m. Feb. 23.
Woman is being harassed by her sister on Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 1:55 p.m. Feb. 25.
Black and white dog running at large near the intersection of Stampede Avenue and Goodturn Drive. Officers were unable to locate it at 2:15 p.m. Feb. 25.
Dead deer next to a dumpster on Alpine Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 2:20 p.m. Feb. 25.
Meadow Lane Court caller’s identity has been compromised. Officers provided assistance at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
Husky dog running at large on Alger Avenue, wearing pink camo. The dog possibly belongs to a home near the caller. Officers were unable to locate the dog at 3 p.m. Feb. 25.
Caller on 12th Street received a fraudulent tax notice and was advised by the Park County clerk’s office to report it to law enforcement. Officers provided assistance at 3:25 p.m. Feb. 25.
Black suitcase opened with clothing spread across the ground on Alger Avenue, 6:45 p.m. Feb. 25.
Casper Drive man had his mail destroyed and money inside stolen. Officers provided assistance at 8:25 a.m. Feb. 26.
Canyon View Avenue resident has questions in regards to getting kicked out. Officers provided assistance at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 26.
Pioneer Avenue man said someone tried to get into his house by breaking the lock to his front door. Officers provided assistance at 6:05 p.m. Feb. 26.
Woman is inside a female caller’s Subaru Crosstrek on Sheridan Avenue and is refusing to leave. Officers provided assistance at 6:05 p.m. Feb. 26.
Two dogs running around in the 19th Street area. Officers were unable to locate them at 9:05 a.m. Feb. 27.
Shepard Place man is being threatened by his wife’s co-worker. Officers provided assistance at 3:50 p.m. Feb. 27.
Business using Beck Avenue public parking lot to store his vehicles long-term. Officers provided assistance at 9:15 a.m. Feb. 28.
Woman lost her wallet about an hour ago on Yellowstone Avenue. It had her ID and cards inside, 1:55 p.m. Feb. 28.
Several derelict vehicles and paint peeling off a building on 23rd Street, 2 p.m. Feb. 28.
Man sleeping in a parking lot near the back door of 17th Street property. Officers provided assistance at 2:50 p.m. Feb. 28.
Dog running at large on Alger Avenue. Officers were unable to locate it at 3:25 p.m. Feb. 28.
License plate found on Big Horn Avenue and the caller will hold on to it, 4:20 p.m. Feb. 28.
Man watching liquor store on 17th Street and has been there since 10 a.m. Officers provided assistance at 4:35 p.m. Feb. 28.
Woman took her son’s prescription medicine on Pioneer Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 5:10 p.m. Feb. 28.
Man trying to sleep at Big Horn Basin Cancer Center on Ninth Street and the facility is requesting he be trespassed, 7:10 p.m. Feb. 28.
