Allison Adilene Caballero Araiea was born June 5, 2023, at Powell Valley Healthcare to America Araiea and Erick Caballero of Greybull.
She weighed 7 lbs. 1 oz. and was 19.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Miguel and Joana Araiea.
Quin Jude Blair was born June 8, 2023, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Quintin Blair and Brittania McNair of Cody.
He weighed 8 lbs. 6.1 ozs. and was 22 inches long.
Grandparents are Ted Blair, Bryon McNair and Adal Croshaw.
Cody Rose Christoffersen was born June 10, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Wendy Christoffersen and Jacob Christoffersen of Cody.
She weighed 7 lbs. 3 ozs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.