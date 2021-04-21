Jameson Cates was born April 15, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Erin Krausman and Ricky Cates of Powell.
He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces.
Grandparents are Michele Krausman, and Cheryl and Raymond Cates.
Gunnison Charles Beaudrie was born April 12, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to John and Hannah Beaudrie of Basin.
He weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Joe and Dawn Beaudrie, and Kim and Steve Naftanel.
Grant Reul Nix was born April 12, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Colt and Paige Nix of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Grant joins siblings Kaeson and Pierce.
