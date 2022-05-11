Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Braxton George Messick, $125.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Cole Bruch, open container in vehicle, speeding, 6 months unsupervised probation, $711; Daniel Woods, battery, jail 30 days, 29 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $720; Jacob Becker, no auto insurance, $560; Aliana Robertson, restricted license, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Quinn Karlin, Powell, $101; Hong Hu, Wapiti, $105; Rosemary Koch, Greybull, $97; James Kepler, Berthoud, Colo., $210; Kirk Rathbun, La Mesa, Calif., $135; Bryce Salzman, Meeteetse, $103; Christian Gutierrez, Burlington, $120.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Caleb Schmidt, Powell, careless driving, $250; Norman Manweiler, Powell, seat belt, $25; Brandin Burleson, Billings, no valid drivers license, $135.
