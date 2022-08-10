Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Aug. 2, 12:21 p.m., Mile Post 55 US 14-16-20 E. Motorcycle hit a van, assisted EMS, 3 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 54 minutes.
Aug. 2, 7:41 p.m., 17th and Bleistein. Two car accident, provided assistance, 4 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 20 minutes.
Aug. 3, 12:47 a.m., 201 Yellowstone Ave. Billings Clinic. Fire alarm, investigated, false alarm, 4 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 23 minutes.
Aug. 3, 6:34 a.m., 2105 Stampede Ave. Reported smell of ammonia, investigated, 2 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 26 minutes.
Aug. 3, 7:33 a.m., Outlook Court at Cougar Ave. Vehicle hit gas line, standby for Black Hill Energy, 2 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 17 minutes.
Aug. 3, 1:20 p.m., 201 Yellowstone Ave. False alarm, canceled, 1 unit and 25 personnel responded. Time in service: 4 minutes.
Aug. 3, 3:20 p.m., 40 Driver Club. Carbon monoxide call, power went out, owner using gas generator, exhausting into house, ventilated, 3 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 25 minutes.
Aug. 6, 1:35 a.m., 2501 Wright Brothers Road. Fire alarm, investigated, false alarm, 3 units and 10 personnel responded. Time in service: 10 minutes.
Aug. 7, 6:09 a.m., 103 Road 2BC. Reported sparks near gas meter, investigated, 3 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 36 minutes.
Aug. 8, 12:25 p.m., 5700 US 14-16-20 E. Motor vehicle crash, provided assistance, 3 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 35 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.