Henrik Landis Michael Benson was born Sept. 12, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Mary and Jacob Benson of Lovell.
He weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces.
Grandparents are Landis and Janet Benson, and Michael and Laura Ferguson.
Vanessa Rae Merideth was born Sept. 16, 2021 at Cody Regional Health Sonya and Matthew Merideth of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces.
She joins sibling Wesley Ryan Merideth, 2.
Hadley Mae Desson was born Sept. 18, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Rebekah and August Desson of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces.
Grandparents are Michael and Tammy Delquaord of New Jersey and Joseph and Mary Desson of Cody.
Maisley Jane Marie Johnson was born Sept. 18, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Asiha Donohew and Bradley Johnson of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces.
Grandparents are Wesley Donohew, Marissa Carter, Heather Rogers and Joe Johnson.
