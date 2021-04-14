Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
April 10, 2143, 2101 Roger Sedam Drive, Yellowstone Regional Airport. Fire alarm, investigated, 3 units and 12 personnel responded. Time in service: 23 minutes.
April 12, 5:43 a.m., MP 110, WYO 120 N. Motor vehicle accident, investigated and assisted, 2 units and 21 personnel responded, Time in service: 47 minutes.
(0) comments
