Carley Rose Tryder was born April 4, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Jen and Rick Tryder of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.
Wesley Clark was born April 4, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Cori Webb and Aaron Clark of Powell.
He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces.
Grandparents are Doug and Dee Webb, and Allan and Cindy Clark.
Taytum Gregg Lozier was born April 6, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Brooke and Bryan Lozier of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.
She joins siblings Dawson, 4, and Nolan, 2.
Grandparents are Rod and Sheri Schutzman, and Tim and Tiffany Lozier.
Jayce Alexander Exciver Nothe was born April 7, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Kendra Marrero and Jacob Nothe of Cody.
He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.
He joins siblings Olivia Hernandez, 14, Chloe Nothe, 7, Timothy Dobbs Jr., 5.
Grandparents are Jeannie Nothe, Duane Nothe, Carrie Newsome and Lazaro Marrero.
Enoch Silas Olsen was born April 9, 2022, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Russell and Jane Olsen of Basin.
He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.
He joins siblings Levi, 15, Sky, 13, Eli, 10, Caleb, 7, Raina, 6, Macady, 4, and Luke, 2.
Grandparents are Randall and Violet Olsen, and Brian and Jane Robertson.
