Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Oct. 11, 7:10 p.m., 20 County Road 2AC, grass fire, investigated, four units and 20 personnel. Time in service: 35 minutes.
Oct. 16, 1:45 p.m., 24th and Sheridan, motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, three units and 14 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour, 2 minutes.
Oct. 17, 5:19 p.m., 914 35th St., gas line struck, contained leak, four units and 20 personnel. Time in service: 26 minutes.
Oct. 17, 6:35 p.m., 3201 Reesy Road, report of smoke, controlled burn, 5 units and 20 personnel. Time in service: 15 minutes.
