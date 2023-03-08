Chip is a 2 year old Heeler/Border Collie Mix. He is energetic and needs an active family. He does well with kids and other dogs but he needs to be in a home with no cats, small animals, or livestock like chickens. Stormy is a three and a half year old Siamese Mix with calico colors. She is very sweet and loves attention. She would love to be a lap cat and she also does well with other cats. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

