Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
David Blackburn, 40, warrant for probation revocation, Feb. 23
Garret Bailey, 27, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, reckless endangering, fleeing or attempting to elude police, theft of property valued more than $1,000 2x, property destruction $1,000 or more, Feb. 24
Courtney Waggener, 24, probation revocation, Feb. 25
Travis Dawe, 39, allowing a child near where meth is ingested, stored or possessed, Feb. 26
Chelsea Velker, 33, allowing a child near where meth is ingested, stored or possessed, Feb. 26
Jeffrey Wagoner, 52, domestic battery to cause injury
Traffic
One-vehicle crash, unknown injury and blockage, US 14A, Powell, Feb. 21, 4:02 p.m.
Two-vehicle crash, unknown injury and blockage, WYO 120 N, Cody, Feb. 21, 5:47 p.m.
Vehicles stuck in road, not a crash, assistance given, Lane 15 and Road 18, Powell, Feb. 21, 8:01 p.m.
Two vehicles stuck in a snow drift, gone on arrival, County Road 6UU, Cody, Feb. 21, 8:25 p.m.
Two more vehicles stuck in the road way, assistance given, Road 11, Powell, Feb. 21, 9:07 p.m.
Subaru stuck in snow, people possibly walking through snow, assistance given, WYO 296, Feb. 21, 10:17 p.m.
Vehicles stuck in snow, assistance given, Road 13 and Lane 14, Powell, Feb. 21, 10:20 p.m.
Vehicle stuck in snow, assistance given, Road 19 and Lane 15, Powell, Feb. 21, 10:33 p.m.
White Dodge Intrepid blocking road, can’t get around it, assistance given, Road 12 and US 14A, Powell, Feb. 22, 7:50 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash, case opened, Freedom Street and Cougar Avenue, Feb. 22, 8:01 a.m.
Truck blocking road, accessible only from north side, County Road 7RP, Cody, Feb. 22, 10:19 a.m.
Officer initiated activity, removing hay from the road, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, Feb. 22, 4:01 p.m.
Driver warned for illegal left and illegal right turn, Sheridan Avenue, Cody, Feb. 22, 7:53 p.m.
Suspicious activity, two trucks parked by a residence, one with a smashed windshield and another without a license plate, Vali Road, Powell, Feb. 22, 9:23 p.m.
Dark blue Lexus with Texas plates blocking road, gone on arrival, Panorama Lane, Cody, Feb. 23, 1:22 p.m.
Person left red 2015 Ford Edge running outside Blair’s Market in Powell, gone on return, arrest made on County Road 3CX and 2DAW, Cody, Feb. 23, 7:23 p.m.
Hit-and-run at McCue Automotive Specialists, pieces of vehicle still there, call cancelled, Beck Avenue, Cody, Feb. 26, 8:53 a.m.
Other
Assist Powell PD with runaway juvenile, unable to locate, Road 9, Feb. 21, 9:23 a.m.
Person lost a .44 magnum mountain gun at the reservoir, case opened, Jackie Bee Drive, Cody, Feb. 22, 9:12 a.m.
Aussie mix, black-and-white, looks like a beagle, no collar, missing since the morning, Lane 8 1/2, Powell, Feb. 22, 12:44 p.m.
Father’s identity stolen, wants to know what to do, Schneider Road, Cody, Feb. 23, 8:21 a.m.
Road sign stolen, Lane 6 and Road 11, Powell, Feb. 23, 1 p.m.
Vehicle stolen as part of domestic dispute, headed to Billings, unable to assist, Feb. 23, 5:17 p.m.
School bus sign broke off in area, case opened, County Road 3LE, Meeteetse, Feb. 24, 7:19 a.m.
Reporting party says owners of boys home won’t let them speak with their soon, Road 22 1/2, Powell, Feb. 24, 10:31 p.m.
SAR call, people left Cooke City at 9 a.m., sent photo at 12 p.m. frOm Top of the World, eight snowmobilers overdue.
Two white Great Pyrenees dogs lost, Lane 11, Powell, Feb. 25, 7:59 am.
Donkey in the road, assistance given, Lane 9 and Road 15, Powell, Feb. 25, 5:45 p.m.
License plate found, returned to owner, Appaloosa Lane, Cody, Feb. 26, 3:17 p.m.
Two dogs picked up, being held at Bed and Biscuit, County Road 2DAW, Cody, Feb. 27, 9:49 a.m.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Kalven McPherson, 22, warrant, Feb. 23
Carolyn Wood, 33, warrant, Feb. 24
Laura Proefrock, 22, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to perform duty upon colliding with a vehicle, failure to drive vehicle in a single lane, failure to provide proof of insurance, Feb. 26
Carolyn Renuad, 33, warrant, Feb. 27
Andrew Marion, 25, driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding, Feb. 27
Kristan Koltes, 32, criminal entry, Feb. 27
Merwyn Megee, 59, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to drive in a single lane, no headlights, Feb. 27
Dustin Simon, 39, breach of peace and unlawful contact, Feb. 28
Kyle Soltesz, 41, domestic battery, child abuse, physical injury, false imprisonment, interference with an emergency call, March 1
Margaret Atkins, 33, theft of less than $1,000, March 1
Disturbance
Intoxicated woman in blue sweatshirt and yoga pants refusing to leave Silver Dollar, case opened, Sheridan Avenue, Feb. 26, 3:16 p.m.
Patient came in night before after threats of suicide, is getting hostile, nothing physical but progressing that way, Sheridan Avenue, Feb. 27, 4:10 a.m.
Multiple people fighting at Elks Lodge, case opened, Beck Avenue, Feb. 28, 1:20 a.m.
Traffic
Driver arrested on outstanding warrant, Big Horn Avenue, Feb. 23, 3:17 a.m.
Vehicle stuck on hill, assistance given, River View Drive, Feb. 23, 7:56 a.m.
Truck vs. car crash, case opened, Big Horn Avenue, Feb. 23, 9:02 a.m.
Person’s vehicle slid through fence, Beck Avenue, Feb. 23, 11:39 a.m.
Two vehicle crash, unknown injury, possible blockage, Big Horn Avenue, Feb. 23, 11:56 a.m.
Assist Park County Sheriff’s Office with case, person left red 2015 Ford Edge running outside Blair’s Market in Powell, gone on return, arrest made on County Road 3CX and 2DAW, Cody, Feb. 23, 7:23 p.m.
Driver cited for speed in a school zone, 32 in a 20 zone, 16th Street, Feb. 24, 3:03 p.m.
Driver cited for no insurance, warned for passenger headlight out, 19th Street and Big Horn Avenue, Feb. 24, 9:43 p.m.
Driver cited for illegally passing a school bus, 16th Street and Wyoming Avenue, Feb. 25, 3:19 p.m.
Driver cited for no valid insurance, 17th Street and Beck Avenue, Feb. 25, 9:08 p.m.
Driver cited for speed in a school zone, 19th Street, Feb. 26, 7:56 a.m.
Driver cited for speeding, Big Horn Avenue, Feb. 26, 7:59 a.m.
Driver cited for red light violation, lack of corrective lens and no insurance, 15th Street and Sheridan Avenue, Feb. 26, 6:04 p.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, warned for stop sign violation, County Road 2AB and WYO 120 N, Feb. 26, 10:20 p.m.
Driver arrested for DUI, Sheridan Avenue, Feb. 27, 1:02 a.m.
Driver arrested for DUI, 8th Street and Cody Avenue, Feb. 27, 11:12 p.m.
Other
Two dogs on the grounds at Livingston Elementary School, taken to shelter, 12th Street, Feb. 23, 9:44 a.m.
People banging or building something all night, didn’t stop, Cougar Avenue, Feb. 23, 8:13 p.m.
Drug items found in bag next to mailbox, case opened, Central Avenue, Feb. 24, 7:58 p.m.
Broken window at Harvest Church, County Road 6WX, Feb. 24, 8:17 a.m.
Electronics theft at Wynona Thompson Auditorium, case opened, 10th Street, Feb. 24, 9:20 a.m.
Drunk 50-year-old man fell and broke a planter, waiting for an officer on a bench, Sheridan Avenue, Feb. 24, 3:43 p.m.
Underage smokers at Cody Middle School, Cougar Avenue, Feb. 25, 11:14 a.m.
Person took vehicle on Monday (Feb. 22) and cannot get in contact with them, no idea where vehicle is, unable to assist, 31st Street, Feb. 25, 5:33 p.m.
Manager of restaurant requests officer to look at texts sent to juvenile employee by an employee who is a registered sex offender, assistance given, 17th Street, Feb. 26, 7:26 a.m.
Employee theft reported, Maverik South, 17th Street, Feb. 26, 2:53 p.m.
Home ransacked at Juby’s Trailer Court, 19th Street, Feb. 27, 5:36 p.m.
Vehicle reported stolen on Tuesday (Feb. 23), 31st Street, Feb. 28, 10:20 a.m.
Yankee Car Wash manager says air vent blew off building and damaged a car, Big Horn Avenue, Feb. 28, 12:04 p.m.
15-year-old girl running from a bunch of guys and hopped into vehicle, requesting welfare check, 17th Street, Feb. 28, 8:04 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.