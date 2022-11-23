Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jennifer Ribera, $15; Dani Parsons, $105; Kari Smith, $105;
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
James L. Brost, criminal trespass, $220; Wendy A. Fleig, careless driving, 1st offense, $250; Fleig, duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property, first offense, $250; John P. Williams, DUI, 1st offense within 10 years, 6 months probation, $520; Tara N. Hilzendeger, DUI, 2nd offense within 10 years, jail 90 days, 83 suspended, 1 year probation, $620; Ryan J. Merenda, theft under $1,000, 6 months probation, $720; Andrew J. Syring, failure to stop at established check station, $100; Robert E. Demoney, unlawful contact without bodily injury, jail 120 days, $220; Ezra G. Rodgers, DUI, 2nd offense, $670; Rex Vanderhoff, valid driver’s license, $70; Gunnar K. Eckhardt, compulsory auto insurance, 1st offense, $570.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Michele Stewart, Hardin, Mont., $105; Dylan S. Evans, Meeteetse, $130; Nicola Cervera, Lake Worth, Fla., $103; Patrick Brandemihl, Denver, Colo., $115; Regina Deringer, Colorado Springs, Colo., $105; Emma Cook, Dickinson, N.D., $15;
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Kyle Combest, Colorado Springs, Colo., no registration and improper display of tags, $90; Jeremy Drinkwalter, Casper, no registration and improper display of tags, $90; Mark Alan Stevenson, Portland, Ore., failure to stop at established check station, $100; Shari K. Bechtold, Cheyenne, transfer license, stamp, tag or coupon, $450; Samuel A. Bechtold, Cheyenne, hunt big game/trophy game/wild bison in wrong area, $250.
