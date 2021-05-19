Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Samuel Kelser, speeding, $145.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Sherry Heaton, disorderly conduct, $310; Cory Armstrong, illegal possession of controlled substance, $750, $10; Armstrong, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, $750; Austin Watts, discharging firearm within city limits, $300, $10; Watts, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, $750; Trevor Harmon, discharge firearm within city limits, $300, $10.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Dorothy Napier, Powell, speeding; Victoria Hannan, Wapiti, speeding, $112; Christopher Kizziar, Edmond, Okla., speeding, $100; Edward Cooley, Worland, speeding, $109; Daniel Kidd, Phoenix, speeding, $125; Bo Arnold, Cowley, use of turn signal required, $100; Dakota Vollan, Lovell, no valid or expired registration, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.