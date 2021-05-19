Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Samuel Kelser, speeding, $145.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Sherry Heaton, disorderly conduct, $310; Cory Armstrong, illegal possession of controlled substance, $750, $10; Armstrong, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, $750; Austin Watts, discharging firearm within city limits, $300, $10; Watts, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, $750; Trevor Harmon, discharge firearm within city limits, $300, $10.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Dorothy Napier, Powell, speeding; Victoria Hannan, Wapiti, speeding, $112; Christopher Kizziar, Edmond, Okla., speeding, $100; Edward Cooley, Worland, speeding, $109; Daniel Kidd, Phoenix, speeding, $125; Bo Arnold, Cowley, use of turn signal required, $100; Dakota Vollan, Lovell, no valid or expired registration, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay.
