Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
James Harney, $103.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Ethan J. Asay, DUI, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months probation, $270; Christine Calipayan, turning violation, $90.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Ethan H. Haywood, Meeteetse, $120; John Hoefler, Evanston, $170; Kerri Collins, Greene, Maine, $97; Kacey M. Creed, Powell, $97; Arlen Brandt, Holmen, Wis., $120; Andrew Hegewald, Holladay, Utah, $113; Ralph Jager, Thermopolis, $45; Jonah Cunningham, Oakwood, Ohio, $150; Peelee Clark, Alexandria, Va., $15; Douglas Kappelmann, San Angelo, Texas, $115; Martin Mann, Edgewater, Md., $170; Christopher Greever, Powell, $115; Tomasz Walczak, Schiller Park, Ill., $140; Riley S. Birky, Powell, $220; Brayton Shea, Bozeman, $97; Judith Gans, Tucson, Ariz., $145; Clarence Lamblin, Danville, Ky., $135; Michael Thomas, Hemet, Calif., $135; Patrick Moore, Colorado Springs, Colo., $195; Treena M. Brown, Powell, $150; Sharon Matlin, Boulder, Colo., $113.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Ryan Douglas Rouze, Germantown, Md., unlawful contact, rude, insolent or angry touches without bodily injury, jail 60 days, 30 suspended, 6 months probation, $520; Riley S. Birky, Powell, improper use of child restrain system, $80; Birky, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, $450; Sierah Martin, Powell, no seat belt, $10; Clegg Meadows, Lewiston, Idaho, no passing zones, obeying signs and markings, $140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.