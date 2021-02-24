CIVIL ACTIONS
James Jolovich v. Park County commissioners; The court has granted the appellant’s motion for an extension of time. Jolovich is disputing the commissioners’ decision to allow TCT to install a 150-foot tall self-supporting communication tower in his Powell neighbor’s yard, obstructing his views of Heart Mountain. He is alleging the commissioners failed to take into consideration obstruction of his and his neighbor’s views; diminishing property values; failure to limit tower height in that a broadband communications tower only needs to be about 35 feet tall; nuisance and related health dangers through neurological effects to nearby property owners; failed to perform an adequate environmental review; did not consider alternative locations. Jolovich is requesting the court to review the commissioners’ decision and find that the board did not act within Wyoming law, thus granting a remand for a contested case hearing.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State. Joshua Beacham; Beacham pleaded guilty to 2 counts domestic battery – 3rd or subsequent offense, possession of marijuana – 2nd or subsequent offense, driving under the influence of alcohol – 2nd or subsequent offense. He was sentenced to 7-9 years in prison with credit for 800 days served. Beacham must also pay $425 in court fees. At the time of his most recent DUI he was already on probation for charges of possession of controlled substance marijuana – his 3rd or subsequent offense. In the most recent domestic battery charge, Beacham hit a woman and then was found sleeping in a running vehicle while intoxicated afterwards in May.
State v. Robert Benner; Benner pleaded guilty to blackmail and was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation as well as $200 in court fees. He threatened to expose a video involving a minor performing sexually explicit activities and smoking marijuana to the police if that female minor did not hang out with him.
State v. Brenda Roemmich; Roemmich pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance – her third or subsequent offense. A presentence investigation will now take place before her sentencing and Cedar Mountain Center will provide her discharge summarily to the Wyoming Department of Corrections. She was caught with marijuana and a marijuana pipe in an Alger Avenue alleyway in February 2019.
State v. Stephen Suhr; Suhr pleaded guilty to delivery of controlled substance meth and sentenced to 3 years supervised probation. Per his plea deal, another charge for delivery of meth was dismissed with prejudice. He also must pay $405 in court fees. Suhr sold meth to a confidential informant on at least one occasion.
State v. Kenneth Stone; A charge for driving while under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances and causing serious bodily injury was dismissed. Stone is still facing charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Due to it being his third felony charge, the state is pushing for a life sentence imprisonment. Stone is accused of drifting into the westbound lane on U.S. 14-16-20 near the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park on the morning of Oct. 6 and colliding with a vehicle traveling west around a left-hand corner.
State v. Robert Underwood; Underwood waived his right to a speedy trial. He is facing a felony charge for accessory to illegal harvesting of game, a charge carrying up to 2 years in prison and $5,000-$10,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for failing to attach coupons to a harvested carcass and accessory before or after the fact, charges carrying up to 1 year in prison and $2,000 in fines. The charges are related to an October 2012 incident involving a bighorn sheep hunt in Park County.
State v. Lucila Abarca; Abarca is charged with burglary and property destruction of more than $1,000, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000. She is accused of breaking into a former love interest’s home and taking a sweatshirt, and throwing rocks at his car while he worked at Walmart, causing $2,140.32 in damage to the vehicle. After being arrested on Dec. 29, she is now out of custody.
Recent marriage licenses issued at the Park County Courthouse include:
Ethan N. Inglis, 19, of Clark and Ulrike T. Clarke, 19, of Billings.
Tucker W. Prante, 22, and Larissa R. Johnson, 25, both of Powell.
Kalob J. Lowrance, 24, and Alexandria N. Crisp, 25, both of Powell.
