Blanche is a 3.5 year old Calico Domestic Longhair and she is ready for a family to pamper her. She gets along with other cats and lived with a dog in her previous home. She would prefer a home without children. Rufus is a 2.5 year old Black Mouth Cur/Lab Mix. He is a very affectionate boy once he gets to know you. He is shy at first, but warms up and makes friends fast. He LOVES the water so much. He would love to be with a family that loves the outdoors. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, (307) 587-5110.

