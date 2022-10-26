Joseph Alan Votaw was born Oct. 18, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Ashton and Eli Votaw of Cody.
He weighed 9 lbs. 2 oz.
Joseph joins siblings Titus, 4 and Hannah, 2.
Grandparents are Mike and Annette Christensen, and John and LuVonne Votaw.
Autumn Lynn Shepperson was born Oct. 19, 2022, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Shawn and Ashton Shepperson of Meeteetse.
She weighed 8 lbs. 6 oz. and was 20.5 inches long.
Hayes Steven Singer was born Oct. 21, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Chynna and Ron Singer of Cody.
He weighed 6 lbs. 15 oz.
Hayes joins siblings Dorothy, 9, and Reed, 1.
Grandparents are Ron and Carrie Reed, Steve and Melody Singer, and Karen Singer.
