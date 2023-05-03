Solomon Dale-Ezra Seeds was born April 21, 2023, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Blake and Angela Seeds.
The baby boy weighed 8 lbs., 3 oz. and was 21 inches long.
Cason Ryann Duneman was born April 23, 2023, at West Park Hospital to Jessika and Cal Duneman of Cody.
He weighed 8 lbs.
Grandparents are Arnie and Jennifer Duneman, Sharline and Thom Bowie, Leah and Gary Millsaps and Patrick Calkin.
Liliana Sofia Soto was born April 28, 2023, at West Park Hospital to Ermelinda Carrizal and German Soto Ramos of Powell.
She weighed 5 lbs.
Grandparents are Gerardo and Krystal Rodriguez, German Soto Hernandez and Maria De Los Angeles Ramos Lopez and Mario Tiefelo Carrizal, and great-grandma isJoannie Rodriguez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.