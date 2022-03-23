CIVIL ACTIONS
Robin Bartel and James Bartel v. Bruce Shackleford, Catherine Shackleford, Ricky McNeil and Laurie McNeil; The plaintiffs have submitted a motion to dismiss the counterclaims of the defendants. In their counterclaim, the defendants accused the plaintiffs of breaching a settlement agreement’s resolution of all claims, harassment, maintenance of equipment, trespassing terms. They also submitted a motion to dismiss James Bartel from the case. The plaintiffs denied the charges brought in the counterclaim and say Bartel should not be dismissed. A March 30 pretrial conference and April 7 jury trial is scheduled for the case. The plaintiffs originally accused the defendants of refusing to turn on or help install a shared water pump that is on their alleged easement from the Shoshone River. They demanded a permanent injunction, preventing them from continuing to impede the plaintiff’s access to the pump or a monetary judgment for their lost alfalfa crop. In a separate lawsuit the plaintiffs sued all the defendants over the use of a common easement known as Whitney Drive.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Joshua Hebert; Hebert is charged with possession of controlled substance meth, a third or subsequent charge for possession of controlled substance Alprazolam, a third or subsequent charge for possession of controlled substance buprenorphine, a third or subsequent charge for possession of controlled substance cocaine, a third or subsequent charge for possession of controlled substance dextroamphetamine, a third or subsequent charge for possession of controlled substance oxycodone, charges carrying up to 32 years in prison and $40,000 in fines. Hebert is accused of possessing 6.05 grams of Alprazolam, 4.7 grams of meth, 0.4 grams of cocaine, as well as misdemeanor amounts for other controlled substances and 0.4 grams of THC wax. There were also 200 small baggies, two electronic scales, meth and marijuana pipes found in his possession. He has been in custody since Sept. 18 with a $10,000 cash only bond. He is scheduled for a 9:30 a.m. April 6 bond modification hearing.
State v. Jason Getzfreid; Getzfreid is scheduled for a June 28 pretrial conference and July 11 jury trial. Getzfreid is accused of causing the death of his 4-month-old child in August and is charged with first degree murder, a charge carrying up to life imprisonment and the death penalty.
State v. Mallory Smith; Charges for possession of controlled substance fentanyl in an amount greater than 3 grams, a third or subsequent charge for possession of fentanyl, a third or subsequent charge for possession of heroin, driving under the influence of controlled substances were dismissed with prejudice. Smith pleaded guilty to allowing a child in a vehicle where meth is possessed and possession of controlled substance meth, a third or subsequent offense. She was sentenced to 3-5 years in prison with credit for 107 days served and must also pay $325 in fines.
State v. Ethan Asay; Asay is facing charges for intentionally and knowingly causing or attempting to cause bodily injury to a peace officer, interference with a peace officer, 2 counts battery, charges carrying up to 21 years in prison and $21,500 in fines. Asay is accused of kicking and punching paramedics and officers while being treated for an alcohol overdose in August 2021, causing one officer a broken blood vessel in their eye.
