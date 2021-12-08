Dahlia Miller was born Oct. 29, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Hayley Jackson and Zane Miller of Greybull.
She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces.
She joins siblings Shanis, 21, and Isabella Shepherd, 13.
Grandparents are Shelley Miller, Kevin Miller and Melissa Shepherd.
Levi Ray Atnip was born Dec. 2, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Joseph and Lucinda Atnip of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds and 2 ounces.
He joins sibling Gracie, 1.
Grandparents are Jim and Marilene Atnip and Bob and Leah Wilson.
Darwin Derenburger was born Dec. 3, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Hannah Heinrich and Colton Derenburger of Cody.
He weighed 8 pounds.
Grandparents are Lori and Bob Heinrich and Pat and Tara Derenburger.
Grant Sanders Murphy was born Dec. 3, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Savannah Cathcart and Joseph Murphy of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces.
Grandparents are Dan and Jan Cathcart and James and Jeanne Murphy.
