CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Tron Dogger Adams; Adams pleaded not guilty to property destruction and defacement of $1,000 or more, which is a felony punishable by imprisonment of no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both.
Between June 4 and June 6, Adams allegedly damaged several properties around Cody, including destroying a picture window on 29th Street, two vehicle windshields on Newton Avenue, 1 vehicle windshield on Sheridan Avenue, a church display case on 29th Street, the side window of a skid-steer tractor on Blackburn Avenue, two business windows on Blackburn Avenue and three vehicle windshields on Blackburn Avenue.
Surveillance footage from Eagle Recovery and Towing showed a Caucasian male, wearing a striped sweater with two large white and yellow colored stripes, blue jeans, yellow crocks and a fanny pack. Workers at the Silver Dollar Bar identified the man in the surveillance footage as Adams. He had been at the bar the night the property damage occurred.
On June 7, Adams called Park County Law Enforcement from Zapata’s, where he worked at the time, and asked to speak to an officer about the surveillance video the Cody Police Department had posted of him on their Facebook page. He told officers that he had been drinking before going to the Silver Dollar Bar and could not remember anything that happened after he left the bar. He neither confirmed nor denied that it was him in the surveillance video and photos. Adams was given a $25,000 cash or surety bond, and will have to appear for a jury trial, which will be scheduled for a later date.
