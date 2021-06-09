Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Tracie Stegelman, $130; Rick Dillavou, $15; Robert Cartwright III, $105; Nicholas Balderas, $105; Samuel Young, $174.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Taleah Brewer, no seat belt, $25; Zachary Dominick, failure to obey traffic control device, $140; Meggin Becker, invalid docs, $140; Becker, no proof of insurance, $560; Tracie Stegelman, no seat belt, $25; Michael Asay, driving under the influence of alcohol and interference with a peace officer, jail 90 days, 80 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,370; Stewart Ringler, driving with suspended license, jail 30 days, 23 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $470; Clinton Boutelle, invalid docs, $140; Joseph Kauzlarich, failure to stop at stop sign, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Maxwell Bass, Aspen, Colo., $160; Martin Devries, Riverton, $103; Kenneth Wallace, Ft. Meyers, Fla., $135; Miguel Arriaga, Lafayette, Colo., $170; Nickolas Miller, Fort Collins, Colo., $140; Jack Krusemark, Fort Worth, Texas, $145; Marty Lance, Spring Creek, Nev., $130; Alex Loya, Denver, $140; Railey Sternyen, Oakland, Calif., $105; Brian Buck, Fort Wayne, Ind., $99; Jose Gonzalez Montero, Provo, Utah, $155; Thomas Sprigler, Spearfish, S.D., $140; Ronnie Carabajal, Denver, $170; Sharmayne Tillman, Riverton, $140; Kenneth McMillin, Galveston, Texas, $185; Suvi Hyytiainen, McClean, Va., $160; Nels Nelson, Billings, $103; Annmarie Oien, Golden, Colo., $15; Minseok Seo, Elyria, Ohio, $170; Michael Berlandi, East Taunton, Mass., $145; Michelle Crichton, Riverton, $15; Richard Leclerc, McMinnville, Tenn., $160; Jonathan Briseno, Oxnard, Calif., $130; Louis Pichette, Manchester, N.H., $160; Brij Purohit, Los Angeles, $125; Gregory Depinna, Colorado Springs, Colo., $125.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Kurtis Struemke, Steubenville, Ohio, breach of peace, $320.
