Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT TRAFFIC OFFENSES
James Bruno, speeding, $122; Tony Martoglio, dog at large, $75; Kristin Alcala, speeding, $116; Brett Dustin Nichols, speeding, $167; Sandra Fleury, passing school bus with red lights, stop sign, $310; Michael Motsch, illegal lane change, $110; Dana Rinne, speeding, $131; Levi Matthew Waldron, no valid or expired registration, $100; Jacob Ross Lanchbury, no liability insurance, $400, $10; Benito Clayton Roman, failure to stop or yield for school bus with stop sign out, $310; Ashleigh Bachand, careless driving, crash, $210.
RESIDENT OTHER OFFENSES
Christopher Stewart Cline, disorderly house, $310; Michael Rosacci, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, $750, $10.
NONRESIDENT TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Shirley Lynn, Riverton, no valid or expired registration, $100; Erin Marie Brindle, Wapiti, $127; Jesse Tillotson, Powell, passing school bus with red lights, stop sign, $300.
