Recent marriage licenses issued at the Park County Courthouse include:
Jerry A. Crescimanno, 61, and Gail D. Sterling, 65, both of New Windsor, N.Y.
David J. Young, 35, and Lauren M. Hill, 34, both of Petworth, United Kingdom.
Charles Heckroodt, 37, and Emily M. Hummel, 37, both of Powell.
Chancey R. Stebner, 32, and Christa J. Buhler, 32, both of Powell.
Logan A. Bramlett, 32, and Joseph A. Feketik, 26, both of Akron, Ohio.
Drake C. Montes, 31, and Sarah M. Biddison, 25, both of Lubbock, Texas.
Kendall M. Diaz, 23, and Sarah L. Crawford, 25, both of Cody.
Timothy S. King, 62, and Felicia J. Thomas, 30, both of Gardiner, Mont.
Ray M. Varland, 30, and Haley M. Lyons, 30, both of Cody.
Christopher J. Wardwell, 23, and Jordan L. Walsh, 22, both of Billings.
Andrew M. Tisdale, 34, and Heather R. Rhodes, 35, both of Powell.
Jaxson S. Jasso, 20, and Cassidy F. Siggins, 18, both of Powell.
Kyle T. Lightman, 32, and Mikayla J. Asay, 26, both of Cody.
Jeremy K. Horning, 47, and Tanya R. Florence, 50, both of Powell.
Joshua L. McConnell, 43, and Hanna S. Celmer, 30, both of Cody.
