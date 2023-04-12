Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Clinton James Lancaster, 50, warrant, April 4.
Fred E. Garcia-Kinzie, 37, probation/parole violation, April 7.
Jennifer Lynn Yourk, 43, warrant, April 10.
Disturbance
Caller on Cedar Mountain Drive in Cody reported a man yelling and screaming, 8:53 p.m., April 5.
Caller on Main Street in Ralston reported a subject at their house is impaired and would like removed, 11:22 a.m., April 7.
Caller on Cortez Road in Ralston reported a husky howling to the east for the last four days. Deputy provided assistance, 9:03 a.m., April 8.
Traffic
Caller on County Road 6WX in Cody said there were kids riding horses in the road on blind curves, and it has happened more than once. Deputy provided assistance, 3:30 p.m., April 2.
Caller on Oak Drive reported a yellow pickup ran them off the road. Deputy provided assistance, 3:17 p.m., April 3.
Motor vehicle crash on Lane 9 in Powell. Green Mitsubishi SUV rolled over, but had no injuries, 7:39 a.m., April 4.
Caller on Lane 4 in Powell reported three horses running in the road, 9:35 p.m., April 4.
Caller on Road 12 in Powell reported a mini van was stuck in the snow and had been there for approximately a week. Deputy provided assistance, 8:27 a.m., April 5.
Motor vehicle crash on Road 2N in Deaver. A pickup rolled and was occupied by five people. Deputy provided assistance, 11:25 a.m., April 8.
Other
Caller on US 14A in Cody requested a welfare check on an elderly male sitting in a green Toyota 4 Runner that has been there all day. Deputy provided assistance, 4:55 p.m., April 2.
Caller on Oak Drive in Cody states a suspicious car arrived at an address and left with a box of unknown contents. Deputy provided assistance, 8:20 a.m., April 3.
Caller on County Road 6WX in Cody wanted to speak to a deputy in regards to possible homeless people in the area. Deputy provided assistance, 12:11 p.m., April 3.
Caller on US 120 S in Meeteetse reported suspicious activity when someone came onto their property asking for helping getting a truck and trailer unstuck 2.5 miles out of town. Caller stated it seemed odd a male subject would make it that far to ask for help. Deputy provided assistance, 8:24 p.m., April 6.
Caller on US 14-16-20 E in Cody reported others were shooting towards their direction. Deputy provided assistance, 3:11 p.m., April 8.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Charles S. Birky, 56, warrant, April 7.
Shannun G. Spomer, 41, driving while license suspended - 2nd offense, failure to provide proof of liability insurance, April 9.
Disturbance
Caller on Pioneer Avenue advised children in an apartment are screaming all day long. Caller would like an officer to check on their welfare. Officer provided assistance, 1:28 p.m., April 4.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue reported their neighbor was yelling at their wife. Officer provided assistance, 5:26 p.m., April 4.
Caller on 16th Street reported a male and female screaming for the last 10-15 minutes. Officer provided assistance, 7:03 p.m., April 6.
Caller on Depot Drive reported a domestic disturbance with alcohol involved. Officer provided assistance, 10:57 p.m., April 8.
Caller on Blackburn and Cougar said there is a high-pitched noise coming from one of the buildings in the area, and they are concerned it is a mechanical issue that may cause a fire. Officer provided assistance, 8:34 p.m., April 9.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue. An Alsco truck took the mirror off the driver side of a parked blue truck, 12:45 p.m., April 4.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue reported a white Chevy weaving in and out of traffic, 2:55 p.m., April 4.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue/16th Street reported a silver Nissan Altima was left running in the turn lane and the driver exited the vehicle, 3:24 p.m., April 4.
Caller on G Avenue reported four abandoned vehicles at lot. Officer provided assistance, 10:01 a.m., April 6.
Other
Caller states they have been scammed by someone at Hardpan Avenue. Officer provided assistance, 9:57 a.m., April 4.
Caller on 10th Street reported their daughter received numerous texts last night regarding possible threats, 7:11 a.m., April 5.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue said someone walked out without paying at approximately 6:26 p.m. Officer provided assistance, 7:01 p.m., April 6.
Caller on 26th Street said there is a strange package that has possible drugs inside that was delivered to him today, 8 p.m., April 6.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue reported the theft of their license plate, 8:06 a.m., April 7.
Caller in Cody said there are reports that the individual listed at the above location is buying marijuana from Red Lodge and then smoking it in her home, 4:16 p.m., April 7.
Caller on 13th Street said that his kids found drug paraphernalia on the ground in the alley, and they left it on the ground. Officer provided assistance, 7:11 p.m., April 7.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue said there is an underage individual drinking at the bar using a fake ID. Officer provided assistance, 9: 33 p.m., April 7.
