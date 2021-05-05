Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Michael Walker, 23, probation revocation, April 28
Disturbance
Ongoing issue with a howling dog, assistance given, Oak Drive, Cody, April 27, 4:04 p.m.
Traffic
Truck with boat hit a guardrail, County Road 2AB, Cody, April 25, 9:25 p.m.
Stranded motorists, case opened, WYO 212, Cody, April 26, 8:02 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, Goshawk Drive and County Road 2AB, Cody, April 27, 3:36 p.m.
People changing tire, assistance given, US 14A and County Road 3CX, Cody, April 27 6:45 p.m.
Jeep stolen overnight, case opened, Lane 10, Powell, April 28, 12:24 p.m.
Request to speak with deputies about “speeders,” Appaloosa Lane, Cody, April 28, 1:43 p.m.
Delayed crash reported, case opened, County Road 8WC, Clark, May 1, 6:42 a.m.
Other
Two cows possibly on in the road, both black-and-white, returned to owner, Lane 9 and Road 1, Powell, April 25, 11 p.m.
Something attacked animals last night, referred to other agency, Road 7, Powell, April 26, 8:12 a.m.
Deceased man found, case opened, Lane 5W, Frannie, April 26, 2:04 p.m.
Ten cows on the road, Lane 9, Powell, April 27, 6:35 a.m.
Money clip with cash lost, US 14-16-20 E, Cody, April 27, 4:08 p.m.
Three sheep on the road, assistance given, County Road 3EX, Cody, April 27, 7:26 p.m.
Two aggressive dogs at large, case opened, Oak Drive, Cody, April 28, 10:18 a.m.
Request to report theft, Nelson Lane, Cody, April 29, 8:27 p.m.
Numerous campers are being left at camping spots at Deaver Reservoir, Road 2N, Deaver, April 30, 11:08 a.m.
Black Newfoundland found, holding until it can be returned to the owner, Eaglenest Trail, Powell, April 30, 3:16 p.m.
Neighbor’s dogs are harassing horses, assistance given, Lane 10, Powell, April 30, 4:07 p.m.
Cows in the road, Arrowhead Drive, Cody, April 30, 6:37 p.m.
Calves in the road, Wood River Road, Meeteetse, April 30, 9: 19 p.m.
Reporting damage to power box, Lane 11, Powell, April 30, 9:38 p.m.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Christopher Richter, 46, driving under the influence of alcohol and red light traffic violation, April 28
Misty Stone-Tenbrink, 49, breach of peace and possession of controlled substances, April 29
Deborah Hodson, 63, warrant, April 29
Joshua Hebert, 26, warrant for criminal conspiracy, May 1
Franco Kruger, 28, driving under the influence and careless driving, May 2
Brittany Vaughn, 32, probation violation, May 3
Disturbance
Neighbors loud with music, Pioneer Avenue, April 26, 7:26 p.m.
Loud music with bass, Cody Avenue, April 27, 10:55 p.m.
Neighbor has been playing loud music for a long time, plays all hours of the night, wants it to stop, B Street, April 28, 8:57 p.m.
Man getting in and out of vehicle, yelling and dancing around, possibly intoxicated, assistance given, Heart Mountain Street, April 29, 2:11 p.m.
Traffic
Driver cited for expired registration, 13th Street, April 27, 7:34 a.m.
Driver warned for speed in a school zone, 16th Street, April 27, 8:02 a.m.
Driver cited for speed, 44 in a 30 zone, 8th Street, April 27, 7:48 p.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, Yellowstone Avenue, April 28, 8:48 a.m.
Driver cited for speed in a school zone, Big Horn Avenue, April 28, 3:03 p.m.
Driver cited for expired registration, Bleistein Avenue, April 28, 4:32 p.m.
Driver cited for red light violation, 16th Street, April 29, 9:53 a.m.
Tan Ford Explorer hit, case opened, Sheridan Avenue, April 29, 1:11 p.m.
Truck sideswiped, Sheridan Avenue, April 30, 6:23 a.m.
Fender bender, no injury, no blockage, Beck Avenue, April 30, 9:57 a.m.
Driver cited for speed, 8th Street, April 30, 10:59 a.m.
Driver cited for speed, Yellowstone Avenue, April 30, 8:12 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, 44 in a 30 zone, Canyon Avenue, April 30, 9:31 p.m.
Driver cited, reason not listed, 14th Street and Sheridan Avenue, April 30, 10:28 p.m.
Driver cited for speed, Yellowstone Avenue, May 1, 3:23 p.m.
Two-vehicle crash in parking lot, no injury, no blockage, case opened, Yellowstone Avenue, May 2, 5:25 p.m.
Other
Reporting party says she was threatened by her landlord, Alger Avenue, April 26, 8:04 a.m.
Reporting party says tenants stole from a rental, Sheridan Avenue, April 26, 9:33 a.m.
License plate found, Big Horn Avenue, April 26, 9:59 a.m.
Sidewalk has been spray painted, assistance given, Sheridan Avenue, April 26, 11:48 a.m.
Report of elder abuse, Sheridan Avenue, April 26, 1:42 p.m.
Corgi running-at-large, taken to shelter, Alger Avenue, April 26, 2:35 p.m.
St. Bernard running-at-large, returned to owner, Stampede Avenue, April 26, 3:21 p.m.
Neighbor’s house in alley has had garage door open 5-6 hours but no ne seen, assistance given, April 26, 6:31 p.m.
Request to have officer inspect a dart found in backyard, assistance given, 14th Street, April 27, 8:39 a.m.
Man rented car in Casper, abandoned it in Thermopolis, vehicle wrecked in a canyon, 19th Street, April 27, 11:33 a.m.
Reporting party’s 7-year-old granddaughter approached by two men in a vehicle who told her good job, juvenile ran off, men took off when saw reporting party, gone on arrival, Blackburn Avenue, April 27, 5:33 p.m.
Five vehicles with holes in the sidewall in last week, assistance given, Big Horn Avenue, April 28, 1:05 p.m.
Man in Walmart parking lot trying to sell alcohol, has since left, black Ford Expedition with dealer plate, April 29, 5:05 p.m.
Dog trying to walk through new concrete, now in the bed of a truck, taken to shelter, 17th Street, April 29, 8:07 p.m.
Neighbor has three junk vehicles on property and grass is getting very high, E. Carter Avenue, April 30, 11:47 a.m.
Neighbors are smoking “pot,” case opened, Sheridan Avenue, April 30, 2:48 p.m.
Suspicious camera pointed at child’s birthday party, assistance given, Wallace Street, April 30, 4:30 p.m.
Blue van with white topper filling water jugs at coroner’s building, April 30, 6:24 p.m.
Neighbor won’t let reporting party clean out his ditch, assistance given, 31st Street, May 2, 8:48 a.m.
