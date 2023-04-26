CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Jason Getzfreid; Getzfreid pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and was sentenced to between 30 and 35 years in a state prison. He murdered his 4-month-old baby by shaking her in August of 2021. He was given credit for 583 days served.
State v. Sascha Robert Hess; Hess was found guilty of failing to report his change of address to the Park County Sheriff’s Office, which he is required to do as a registered sex offender. He was sentenced to serve in a state prison for between 2 and 3 years, with credit for 150 days served. Hess committed the offense in November of last year.
State v. Sascha Robert Hess; Hess pleaded guilty to one count of unlawfully possessing a controlled substance, namely vape oil containing THC. Due to a plea agreement, two other counts of possession — one for methamphetamine and one for marijuana — were dismissed. He was sentenced to serve in a state prison for between 2 and 3 years with credit for 150 days served. Hess committed the offense in November of last year, when the substances was found on his person during a traffic stop.
State v. Sascha Robert Hess; Hess’s probation was revoked, which was originally imposed on him in July of 2021 after he pleaded guilty to possessing more than three grams of methamphetamine. His initial sentence was reimposed, causing him to now have to serve in a state prison for between 4 and 6 years. The substance was found on him in February of 2021 during a traffic stop.
State v. Sascha Robert Hess; Hess’s probation was revoked, which was originally imposed on him after he pleaded guilty to delivering morphine in July of 2021. His original sentence was reimposed, causing him to be sentenced to a state prison for between 4 and 6 years, with credit for 374 days served. He committed the offense in January of 2021, after a confidential informant working with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, helped DCI catch Hess in the act of delivering the morphine.
State v. Juan Jose Medina; Medina was ordered to attend a change of plea and sentencing hearing on May 17, for a charge of felony theft, which alleges he stole nearly $2,000 from a Super 8 lock box last year.
