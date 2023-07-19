July 11, 1:06 p.m., 14 personnel and four units responded to a truck leaking gas at 1825 17th Street. The leak was stopped and covered. Time in service: 37 minutes.
July 12, 4:36 a.m., 23 personnel and two units responded to a fire alarm at 1402 Heart Mountain Street. It was cancelled. Time in service: 24 minutes.
July 12, 10:54 a.m., 23 personnel and one unit responded to a fire alarm at 74 Grizzly Lane. It was cancelled. Time in service: two minutes.
July 12, 9:20 p.m., 16 personnel and one unit responded to a fire alarm at 100 Valley Ranch Road. It was cancelled. Time in service: 46 minutes.
July 14, 11:06 a.m., 16 personnel and four units responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at 3461 US 14-16-20 West by assisting EMS. Time in service: 2 hours and 14 minutes.
July 14, 1:40 p.m., 24 personnel and one unit responded to a fire alarm at 100 Ishawooa Creek Road. It was cancelled. Time in service: 11 minutes.
July 15, 8:24 a.m., 12 personnel and three units responded to a motor vehicle accident at 200 County Road 7WC by assisting EMS and conducting traffic control. Time in service: 36 minutes.
July 15, 1:56 p.m., 13 personnel and four units responded to a motor vehicle accident at milepost 14 of WYO 296 by assisting EMS. Time in service: 2 hours and 34 minutes.
July 16, 8:19 a.m., 16 personnel and four units responded to a fuel leak at 35 Trout Ranch Road. It was investigated. Time in service: 36 minutes.
July 16, 8:13 p.m., 18 personnel and four units responded to a report of a woman who fell into a window well at 132 Buena Vista Avenue. They assisted EMS. Time in service: 27 minutes.
July 17, 10:59 p.m., 23 personnel and two units responded to a fire alarm at 1405 Beck Avenue. It was investigated. Time in service: 21 minutes.
