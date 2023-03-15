Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
March 10, 1:11 a.m., 134 Cooper Lane E, fire alarm, false alarm, three units and 14 personnel. Time in service: 34 minutes.
March 10, 10:11 a.m., 2907 Bass Ave., vehicle struck gas line, plugged the line, three units and 12 personnel. Time in service: 46 minutes.
March 12, 7:06 p.m. 1504 21st St., fire alarm, investigated, three units and 18 personnel. Time in service: 9 minutes.
March 13, 1:47 p.m., 938 13th St. No. 42, structure fire, extinguished, four units and 13 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour, 13 minutes.
