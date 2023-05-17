Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
William A. Garcia, failure to stop or yield for a school bus with flashing red lights and the stop sign out, $310; Shouyi Yuan, failure to stop at a stop sign, $110; Andrew Cline, fine, careless driving, crash, $200.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Erik L. Johnson, fine, theft, $650; Jessica R. Brown, fine, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, $750; Brown, fine, illegal possession of controlled substance, $750; Charlie Wells, fine, illegal possession of electronic cigarettes/vaping devices, $25; Julian L. Delacruz, fine, illegal possession of electronic cigarettes/vaping devices - 2nd offense, $25.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Stephen Jackson, Powell, improper backing, crash, $210; Josh Luther, Powell, fine, driving with an expired driver license, $150; Melyssa R. Swartz, Powell, no valid registration/expired registration, $110; Logan A. Bertagnole, Casper, speeding, $127; Calista M. Burton, Powell, fine, speeding, $118; Kalin T. Hicswa, Powell, fine, speeding in a school zone, $140.
